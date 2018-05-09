Volusion Is First Ecommerce Platform to Migrate To Google Cloud

Volusion is committed to customer success, and saw migrating to GCP as an opportunity for merchants to benefit from access to the largest global, private network in the world, massively scalable compute and storage resources, and peerless geographic flexibility. Volusion services on GCP are faster, more secure, and more flexible than ever before. The company is continuing to explore ways to help deliver even faster and more reliable performance. To date, merchants have seen:

A 15% average page load time improvement, without having to do any site optimization.

General network latency improvements and reduced CPU usage.

For larger merchants, every quarter second taken off page load times can increase ecommerce conversion rates. One customer making $100,000 daily, for example, has seen load time decrease by one second and revenue increase by $7,000 daily.

"Like many companies our size, we determined that the cloud was the best option to achieve the next level of availability, performance, and scalability we wanted for our customers – and we're proud to be the first ecommerce platform to deliver on these," said CEO Kevin Sproles. "Moving to GCP wasn't just an infrastructure decision, it's a fundamental shift in how we solve problems for our customers."

Google Cloud gives Volusion the ability to scale any part of its technology within seconds, rather than having to procure and implement hardware over a period of days/weeks when self-hosted. GCP offers Volusion modern and professional tools across network, operations, security, and overall infrastructure, as well as access to Google's team of professionals to help the company continue to innovate and optimize performance for merchant sites. Volusion can rapidly respond to the changing needs of customers, with rapid upscaling and more expedient delivery of features and bug fixes. For customers, that means a better shopping experience, which improves conversion and promotes growth.

About Volusion

Volusion is a leading ecommerce software company based in Austin, TX. With more than 250 employees (we are hiring!) and more than 30,000 online stores, Volusion ecommerce sites have processed over $29 billion in merchant sales worldwide. Volusion proudly puts people before everything else and solves for the customer.

