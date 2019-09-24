Volusion Partners with accessiBe to Ensure Ecommerce is Accessible for Everyone

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volusion , the leading ecommerce platform built specifically for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a partnership with accessiBe , the premier AI-automated solution for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) website compliance. Volusion and accessiBe will work together to offer an easy-to-implement, ADA compliant solution for the ecommerce company's 20,000+ customers.

"accessiBe is the cutting edge solution for ADA compliance," said Bardia Dejban, CEO of Volusion. "Flexibility is core to our platform, and that includes inclusion, so we want to do everything to support our merchants so they can provide the best options for their shoppers. We look forward to a long and deepening relationship with accessiBe."

accesiBe simplifies the way companies and site owners can make their content accessible to users with disabilities by using AI to automatically apply accessibility standards to their websites. accessiBe's AI-powered machine learning solution was developed with the understanding that web accessibility needs a solution that is simple, automatic, immediate, and affordable, as well as meet worldwide legislation requirements.

"Using AI, we make the entire process automatic and affordable, allowing business owners to install a single line of code and meet compliance instantly," said Dekel Skoop, COO of accessiBe.

"Volusion is a great partner that is fully committed to our vision of making the web accessible for all people," said Shir Ekerling, CEO of accessiBe. "By partnering with an industry leader like Volusion, hundreds of thousands of business owners can now cater to millions of people with disabilities - a huge buying force that otherwise would have been left behind."

About Volusion

Volusion is a leading ecommerce software company based in Austin, TX. With more than 250 employees (we are hiring!) and more than 20,000 online stores, Volusion ecommerce sites have processed over $29 billion in merchant sales worldwide. Volusion proudly puts people before everything else and solves for the customer.

About accessiBe

accessiBe founders are veterans of software and marketing web agencies and started working on the project in 2016 when laws and legislations that mandated the promotion of web accessibility started to spread.

Starting 2019, the company has expanded its reach in the US and other countries following insistent customer demand. For more information, visit: https://accessibe.com

