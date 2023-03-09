Volvo Car AB (publ.) publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Cars publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 on the Investors website. The report can be found here.

In addition to the events and financials of 2022, the Annual and Sustainability Report focuses on the strategic priorities and mid-decade ambitions. Sustainability reporting is integrated in the Annual and Sustainability Report and has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Volvo Cars reported an all-time high revenue for the full year 2022. Sales of Volvo's electric cars more than doubled compared to the previous year, resulting in 11 per cent of full-year sales attributed to fully electric cars, compared to 4 per cent in 2021.

The company's revenue for 2022 amounted to SEK 330.1 bn (282 bn SEK in FY21). Operating income was SEK 22.3 bn for the year, up from SEK 20.3 bn. The operating margin for the period was 6.8 per cent.

