Volvo Cars welcomes Polestar's strengthened business plan

News provided by

Volvo Car AB (publ)

08 Nov, 2023, 16:20 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Cars welcomes the strengthened business plan announced by Polestar today, which aims to take the company into a new phase of growth and profitability. Please see the announcement from Polestar here.  

 Polestar will adopt a variety of steps to improve profitability, which includes cutting costs and driving efficiencies in the business. Polestar has indicated that these are expected to result in gross margins in the high teens for the fiscal year 2025.  

 These measures which form part of the strengthened business plan, are designed to enable the company to reach a cash flow break-even point in 2025.  

Polestar is working to secure external funding in the form of additional debt and equity raises to meet its remaining funding needs until it reaches the cash flow break-even point in 2025.  With 48.3% ownership of Polestar, Volvo Cars is helping to facilitate the transition of the company towards a more profitable future by providing limited financial support to meet their immediate funding needs. 

This new financial support from Volvo Cars will be provided in two ways, both related to the loan provided by Volvo Cars in November 2022. One, through an extension in the maturity of the existing USD 800 million term loan from May 2024 to June 2027. Second, Volvo Cars will increase the existing facility by USD 200 million on top of the USD 800 million already provided, with all other terms remaining the same. 

As previously indicated, Volvo Cars has the option of converting part of the total outstanding loans into new equity in Polestar. However, Volvo Cars has no intention of increasing its shareholding in Polestar beyond its current share.  

 
In addition, Geely Holding will provide financial support on substantially the same terms to Polestar via a USD 250 million new loan, with the option of converting this into equity at a later point. 

 
"Polestar is on the verge of entering a new phase of growth and profitability with the rollout of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4," says Johan Ekdahl, chief financial officer of Volvo Cars. "The strengthened business plan is designed to make Polestar more financially stable while pursuing its business objectives in a profitable way." 

CONTACT:


For further information please contact:

Volvo Cars Media Relations
+46 31-59 65 25
[email protected]

Volvo Cars Investor Relations
John Hernander
+46 31-793 94 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Volvo Car AB (publ)

Also from this source

Volvo Cars Q3 results: momentum continues while performing and transforming

Volvo Cars today reports an almost 75 per cent increase in operating profits, excluding joint ventures and associates, to SEK 6.1 bn for the third...

Volvo Cars Q2 results: full speed ahead in transformation with a solid business performance

Volvo Cars today reports a 39 per cent increase in operating profits, excluding joint ventures and associates, to SEK 6.4 bn and a corresponding EBIT ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.