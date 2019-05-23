Volvo Construction Equipment and SDLG Take Next Step in China

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and SDLG will further extend its cooperation to accelerate the profitable growth journey. As of December 2020, all excavators from 15 tons made for the Chinese market will be consolidated into one product line based on the latest Volvo technology and Volvo branded.

Volvo CE and SDLG are currently manufacturing and selling their own separate excavator product lines in China. In order to further accelerate growth in conjunction with the upcoming China IV emission standards, all excavators from 15 tons for the Chinese market will be consolidated into one product line by December 2020. The products will be based on the latest Volvo technology and branded Volvo.

Since Volvo CE acquired 70% of SDLG in 2007, net sales have grown from approximately SEK 3 billion to SEK 17 billion with good profitability. SDLG has a strong market position in wheel loaders and has successfully entered the excavator market with technological support from Volvo CE.

"Bringing our larger excavator businesses in China together will maximize our ability to serve customers in China," comments Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo Construction Equipment. "SDLG has been a great success since we began our cooperation in 2007. With sales of both brands growing and our cooperation getting ever closer over the years, this is a natural next step for us."

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.

