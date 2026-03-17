Volvo Construction Equipment announces closure of Rokbak business

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a long term strategic shift and due to the unsustainable profitability of the Rokbak business Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will close its Rokbak business and concentrate resources on its portfolio of other hauling solutions. The business had revenues of SEK 1.0 bn in 2025 and was loss-making. The closure of the business will negatively impact operating income by about SEK 0.7 billion in the Construction Equipment segment in Q1 2026 and will be reported as an adjustment. About SEK 0.4 billion refers to non-cash items with the majority related to goodwill impairment.

For more than four decades, Rokbak—formerly Terex Trucks—has delivered reliable off-highway articulated haulers to customers worldwide. However, rising operational and supply chain costs, combined with global trade challenges, have significantly impacted financial performance, making continued operation unsustainable. The anticipated production stop of Rokbak articulated haulers is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

Volvo CE is dedicated to its vision for long-term success, prioritising continued support for Rokbak customers and partners while laying out the foundation for a strong and sustainable future. Closing Rokbak enables the company to concentrate resources on advancing and launching other innovative hauling solutions. The Motherwell facility in Scotland will continue as a key hub for designing and manufacturing Volvo rigid haulers and will drive development of future product lines.

This closure is subject to completion of a collective consultation process which is expected to be concluded by Quarter 3 2026. Volvo CE will work closely with unions, government representatives, and regulatory bodies to ensure a responsible and supportive transition for any employees who may be impacted by this decision.

March 17, 2026

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The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4322195/3986455.pdf Press release â€" Volvo Construction Equipment announces closure of Rokbak business https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/rokbak-ra30-quarry-1860x1050,c3520037 Rokbak RA30 Quarry 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo