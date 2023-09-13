Volvo enters long-term collaboration with Boliden to deploy autonomous solutions

News provided by

AB Volvo

13 Sep, 2023, 02:14 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and Boliden have entered into a long-term collaboration to implement autonomous transport solutions as a part of Boliden's operations. The collaboration will cover numerous projects including the deployment of autonomous transport solutions at Boliden's Garpenberg site in Sweden.

V.A.S. and Boliden have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which both companies will collaborate on various projects, the first of which will be the implementation of an autonomous transport solution at Garpenberg that will be used to move rock fill from an on-site quarry.

"Whether it is removing people from hazardous environments, 24/7 operations unencumbered by working hours or reducing emissions through better utilization of resources and assets—autonomy offers several benefits that can help the mining and quarrying industry address its most pressing challenges. We are excited to partner with Boliden and support their journey towards a future where autonomous vehicles and humans work side by side to make Boliden's operations safer, more efficient, and sustainable," says Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

"Autonomous solutions benefit both safety and productivity. The partnership with V.A.S. is therefore of great strategic importance and we are of course delighted with the project in Garpenberg already underway. Demand for base metals will increase going forward and sustainable as well as competitive solutions will be key in the value creation of mining," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO, Boliden.

As a part of the implementation, V.A.S. will deliver a complete autonomous transport solution that includes vehicles, hardware, software, control room, repair and maintenance, and training. The solution will be based on V.A.S. in-house developed virtual driver and the Volvo Trucks' premium truck range. In addition, V.A.S. will provide a wheel loader for the loading operation.

To prepare the site for the implementation of self-driving trucks, Boliden will adapt its operations and build the necessary infrastructure. 

The project will commence in 2023 with a testing and development phase followed by implementation and fully autonomous operations. 

For further information, please contact: 
Ceren Wende
Head of Marketing and Communication, Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Phone: + 46 31 322 4536
E-mail: [email protected]     

About Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.)
The autonomous transport solution offered by Volvo Autonomous Solutions includes a vehicle purpose-built for autonomous driving, a virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations, and uptime support as well as a cloud solution that controls the transport system and manages logistics flows. The solutions developed by V.A.S. are tailor-made for each customers' needs and intended to make their operations safer, productive, and sustainable.

About Boliden
Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are more than 6,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 85 billion.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com 
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup 

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3833962/2290972.pdf

Volvo enters long-term collaboration with Boliden to deploy autonomous solutions

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/vasboliden-1860x1050,c3215088

VASBoliden 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

Also from this source

New number of votes in AB Volvo

Anna Müller new President Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.