Volvo Group - The First Quarter 2018

In Q1 2018 net sales increased by 16% to SEK 89.1 billion (76.9). Adjusted for currency movements and acquired and divested units sales increased by 19%.

(76.9). Adjusted for currency movements and acquired and divested units sales increased by 19%. Both adjusted and reported operating income amounted to SEK 8,297 M (6,834), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.3% (8.9).

(6,834), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.3% (8.9). Currency movements had a negative impact on operating income of SEK 730 M .

. Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 1.5 billion (1.5).

(1.5). In April, Volvo Trucks premiered its new all-electric medium-duty truck, the Volvo FL Electric.

