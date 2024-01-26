Volvo Group - the fourth quarter and full year 2023

News provided by

AB Volvo

26 Jan, 2024, 01:31 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "For the full year 2023, we increased net sales by almost SEK 80 billion to SEK 553 billion and the adjusted operating income to SEK 77.6 billion (50.5), with an adjusted operating margin of 14.0% (10.7). Return on capital employed in the Industrial Operations increased to 36.7% (27.4). We also generated a strong operating cash flow of SEK 45.8 billion (35.3) and ended the year with a net cash position of SEK 83.4 billion in the Industrial Operations, pension and lease liabilities excluded. Thanks to our strong finances, we can continue to provide a good return to our shareholders and at the same time invest in and seize opportunities in the ongoing industry transformation to more sustainable solutions. The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share and an extra dividend of SEK 10.50 per share," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

THE FOURTH QUARTER 2023           

  • In Q4 2023, net sales increased by 10% to SEK 148.1 billion (134.3). Adjusted for currency movements, the increase was 8%.
  • Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 18,384 M (12,171), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 12.4% (9.1). Adjusted operating income excludes negative effects of SEK 1,490 M.
  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 16,894 M (11,541).
  • Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 1,106 M.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.93 (3.26).
  • Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 22,655 M (18,918).

THE FULL YEAR 2023           

  • Full year net sales were SEK 552.8 billion (473.5).
  • Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 77,638 M (50,467) with an adjusted operating margin of 14.0% (10.7).
  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 66,784 M (45,712).
  • Earnings per share were SEK 24.50 (16.09).
  • Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 45,821 M (35,327).
  • Return on capital employed in the Industrial Operations amounted to 36.7% (27.4).
  • The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share and an extra dividend of SEK 10.50 per share.

Press and Analyst Conference Call
An on-line presentation of the report, followed by a question and answer session will be webcasted starting at 09.00 CET. Link to webcast: https://qreport.volvogroup.com.

More information, including an interview with CEO Martin Lundstedt, is available on https://www.volvogroup.com/en/investors.html

January 26, 2024

Aktiebolaget Volvo (publ) 556012-5790  

Investor Relations  
SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden  
Tel +46 31 66 00 00  
www.volvogroup.com  

Contact Media Relations:  
Claes Eliasson            +46 765 53 72 29
[email protected]   

Contacts Investor Relations:  
Johan Bartler              +46 739 02 21 93  
Anders Christensson   +46 765 53 59 66  

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.20 CET on January 26, 2024.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com  
For frequent updates, follow us on X: @volvogroup 

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3915997/2564467.pdf

AB Volvo â€" Report on the fourth quarter and full year 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/39/3915997/be71851d6efa2f4b.pdf

Press Release â€" Volvo Group - the fourth quarter and full year 2023

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/volvogroup-q423-1860x1050,c3261146

VolvoGroup-Q423-1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

Also from this source

Volvo Group has signed an option agreement to divest Arquus

Volvo Group has signed an option agreement with John Cockerill Defense which gives the Volvo Group the right to sell Arquus after mandatory...

Volvo Group accelerates hydrogen research with PhD scholarships for the internal combustion engine

Volvo Group is further developing the internal combustion engine with hydrogen as a propulsion technology by initiating PhD scholarships dedicated to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.