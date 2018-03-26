The divestment will impact the Group's cash flow and net financial position positively with an amount of approximately SEK 0.9 billion at closing. NHL, which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, produces and sells among other things rigid haulers to the mining industry. Volvo Construction Equipment will continue to sell components for rigid hauler production to NHL also after the divestment.

Journalists who would like further information, please contact:

Joakim Kenndal

Volvo Group, Media Relations

+46-31-323-72-29

For more stories from the Volvo Group, please visit www.volvogroup.com/press.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/volvo/r/volvo-group-has-entered-into-an-agreement-to-divest-a-chinese-subsidiary-holding-shares-in-inner-mon,c2480925

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-group-has-entered-into-an-agreement-to-divest-a-chinese-subsidiary-holding-shares-in-inner-mongolia-north-hauler-joint-stock-300619375.html

SOURCE Volvo

Related Links

http://www.volvogroup.com

