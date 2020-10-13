Volvo Group Named One of the 2020 World's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

"Every day and across all of our 12 great brands, our employees are engaged in developing sustainable future solutions that are essential for any society to prosper," said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks and Chairman of Volvo Group in North America. "Connections and meaningful work inspire people to work harder for their colleagues and their customers. It's what motivates our team to go that extra mile."

Many Volvo Group entities around the world received Great Place to Work certification in 2020, including Volvo Financial Services in Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Sweden, U.K. and the U.S., as well as Volvo Penta in the U.S., Volvo Construction Equipment in Argentina, Volvo Group Brazil and Volvo Group Italy.

"We are truly honored and deeply humbled to be receiving this award," said Marcio Pedroso, president of Volvo Financial Services, where almost 80% of employees work in a market recognized by Great Place to Work. "Our winning culture thrives on open dialogue, equality and fairness. This creates opportunities for employees that are important to their personal growth and engagement at work."

While some companies boast an inspiring purpose, innovation, or a strong culture with growth opportunities and fair compensation, it is the combination of these offers that has set the Volvo Group apart for more than 90 years.

"The workplace culture we've fostered is anchored in treating others with respect and inviting everyone to contribute to the innovations that have been the hallmark of Volvo Penta through the years," said Martin Bjuve, president and CEO of Volvo Penta of the Americas. "I am especially proud of our strong record of creating an environment that embraces diversity and inclusion throughout our company."

Volvo Group employees are also deeply passionate about making a difference in the community, which has been more important than ever during the pandemic. A few ways the company supported front-line heroes and people in need worldwide include:

Monetary donations to Red Cross International and the United Way;

Producing and donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to local healthcare professionals in Europe , North America and China ;

, and ; Donating R&D expertise for ventilator development in the U.S. and electric motors for ventilator production in Belgium ;

; Offering free meals to truck drivers delivering essential supplies in Poland and the U.S.;

and the U.S.; Donating groceries to unemployed and migrant workers and their families in South America ;

; Food and laptop donations for families and for students in the U.S.; and

Free truck deliveries of needed supplies to several charities with local and global reach.

"Congratulations to the World's Best Workplaces. These organizations not only have succeeded at creating a high-trust, inclusive, global culture, they have met the historic challenges of the past year with inspiring, deeply human responses. In the worst of times, the World's Best have given us hope for a better future," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces around the world with the publication of the annual World's Best Workplaces list. To be eligible for the World's Best Workplaces list, a company must be named to five or more national Best Workplaces lists, have 5,000 employees or more worldwide, and at least 40% of the company's workforce (or 5,000 employees) must be based outside of the home country. Companies also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in their worldwide locations. Candidates for this year's list appeared on lists published in 2019 and 2020.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 104,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets.

