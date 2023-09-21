Volvo Group: Professor Lars Eriksson awarded with Håkan Frisingers scholarship for his significant contributions in transportation research

News provided by

AB Volvo

21 Sep, 2023, 09:13 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Håkan Frisinger Award for Excellence in Transportation Research awards its 2023 scholarship to Professor Lars Eriksson at Linköpings University. The scholarship rewards Lars Eriksson for his strong scientific record and his significant contribution to the transport industry. 

Lars Eriksson is a professor in Vehicular Systems at the Department of Electrical Engineering at Linköping University. He has a long tradition of making research results easily accessible and has several collaborations with industry in general models and product oriented research projects resulting in several solutions integrated and used by global truck manufacturers. He is now rewarded the Håkan Frisinger Award for Excellence in Transportation Research for his contributions.

"Lars Eriksson's strong scientific record is combined with a significant contribution to industry. He is often making research results easily accessible and available through the release of textbooks as well as open-source software and models. Many of the world's most prominent companies in the transportation manufacturing industry are using the model libraries provided by him. Lars also has a strong teaching and supervision record in Sweden and internationally," writes Jan-Ingvar Jönsson, rector of Linköping University, in his nominating letter.

The Håkan Frisinger Award for Excellence in Transportation Research is awarded annually to a distinguished researcher, active in the area of transportation, at a university or research institute of academic standing located in the five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden).

The award consists of an individual prize of SEK 300 000 and a period as visiting researcher at a university located in Sweden, including a grant of SEK 500 000 for a VREF Visiting Researcher Programme of to the university hosting the visiting researcher. It is now granted to Uppsala University, Ånströms Laboratory that will welcome Professor Lars Eriksson's research program on electromobility.

"His proposed programme at Uppsala university will provide excellent opportunities for scientific collaboration to improve the knowledge, efficiency, and overall sustainability of the electric vehicle (EV) battery, which is at the core of electromobility," writes Jan-Ingvar Jönsson in his nominating letter.

September 21, 2023

Håkan Frisinger was CEO of Volvo in 1983–1987, and Chairman of the Board in 1997-1999. The nomination of recipients of the Frisinger scholarship is conducted by the Chalmers University of Technology and Volvo Research and Educational Foundations (VREF). The decision about the scholarship is taken by the Board of the VREF. More information on Volvo Research and Educational Foundations at www.vref.se.

For further information, please contact Henrik Nolmark, Director Volvo Research and Educational Foundations (VREF), +46 31 3086700, [email protected].

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com 
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup 

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3838455/2310442.pdf

Professor Lars Eriksson awarded with Håkan Frisingers scholarship for his significant contributions in transportation research

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/larseriksson-1860x1050,c3218210

LarsEriksson 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

Also from this source

Ramping up: Volvo starts serial production of electric trucks in Ghent

Volvo Group secures increased volumes of near zero emissions steel through collaboration with H2 Green Steel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.