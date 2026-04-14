Volvo launches new electric trucks - with ranges up to 700 km

Volvo Trucks keeps pushing the boundaries for electric truck transport. With the launch of its new electric trucks with improved performance, flexibility and ranges up to 700 km, this is a new benchmark for electric heavy-duty trucks.

Volvo Trucks launches new electric trucks with improved performance and ranges of up to 700 km – a new benchmark for electric heavy-duty trucks.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden , April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks is a global leader in the electric segment with one of the largest electric truck line-ups in the industry. The company can now announce some major electric news:

Firstly, a new long-distance electric truck, the FH Aero Electric with extended range, capable of driving up to 700 km on one charge* – a breakthrough for heavy electric trucks and driving the really long distances.

Secondly, the next-generation heavy-duty Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric trucks, with major improvements in flexibility, productivity, driving comfort and with ranges up to 470 km*, making it possible to switch to electric truck operation for even more transport assignments.

"We're really sharpening our offering here. We are broadening it and making electric solutions possible for an even wider range of transport assignments, and also adding a cutting-edge electric truck with a range of up to 700 km. This means we can fully match the business needs of our customers. It has never been easier to replace diesel trucks with electric ones," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

"We stand firm in our belief that electric vehicles will deliver a large part of the world's truck transport in the future. With the amazing performance of all our new trucks, it's easy to see why."

Long-distance truck – up to 700 km range, megawatt charging, and high payload

The new long-distance truck, the Volvo FH Aero Electric with extended range, can drive up to 700 km on one charge thanks to a new driveline technology, the e-axle, which creates space for significantly more battery capacity onboard. The truck is adapted to the new MCS (Megawatt Charging System) standard and charging the 8 batteries from 20% to 80% will take approximately 50 minutes. This means charging can be done within the legislated rest period for truck drivers in the EU, thereby contributing to high productivity.

"This long-haul electric truck is the best in the industry. It offers an outstanding range in combination with high payload, fast charging and great riding comfort. With this truck, our customers can drive the really long distances and throughout an entire working day with the same productivity as diesel trucks," says Roger Alm.

New FH, FM, FMX trucks – up to 470 km range, all-new versatile driveline, and superior drivability

The new FH, FM and FMX Electric trucks have an all-new driveline designed for maximum flexibility across different applications. It offers excellent drivability and is engineered so that the driver can drive the truck and power auxiliary equipment such as a concrete mixer, hook lift or refuse unit without extra motors or add-ons. This is due to an integrated gearbox power take-off (PTO) with increased functionality enabling usage during driving. The trucks will have a range of up to 470 km and can be charged from 20% to 80% in approximately 65 minutes.

"The next-generation FH, FM and FMX Electric are packed with new, smart functions, they offer great driver comfort and make zero tailpipe emissions transport available for very wide range of transport assignments," says Roger Alm.

Seamless gear shifting with all trucks

All new trucks – the new Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric, and the FH Aero Electric with extended range – are equipped with a gearbox optimized for electric transmission paired with dual motors to deliver smoother and more controlled performance. The new powershift gearboxes, eight-speed on the new Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric and six-speed on the FH Aero Electric with extended range, offer seamless gear shifting and also produce less noise and vibration for a more comfortable workday.

The new trucks will be rolled out step by step to markets starting in 2026.

*Range depends on external conditions such as the weather and wind resistance, as well as other factors such as total weight of the truck and the driver's performance.

Facts:

Volvo FH Aero Electric with extended range

Purpose: Long-haul and intercity transport, 700+ km distance covered within one day.

Core feature: Compact e-axle integrating two electric motors and six-speed gearbox into the rear axle, freeing up chassis space for more batteries. Up to 460 kW (623 hp) power output. More usable energy onboard and higher charging pace, ideal for hub-to-hub routes and two-shift operations.

Total capacity: Up to 48 tonnes GCW (Gross Combination Weight). Flexible battery configuration to optimize balance between range and payload. Payload up to 28 tonnes.

Range: Up to 700 km on a single charge*

Charging: 700 kW MCS (Megawatt) 20-80 % in approximately 50 minutes | 350kW CCS (Combined Charging System) 20-80% in approximately 85 minutes

Special capability: Electric power take-off for refrigerated units eliminating the need for a separate diesel generator.

Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric – next generation

Purpose: On-road construction, regional distribution, urban logistics, utilities, refuse and heavy special applications.

Core feature: New dual-motor drivetrain with purpose-built gearbox with eight gears to maximize electric torque. Up to 540 kW (731 hp) power output.

Flexibility: Built for heavier loads and demanding topography; can be specified with twin-drive axles and low gearing for maximum flexibility.

Range: Up to 470 km on a single charge*

Total capacity: Up to 65 tonnes GCW (Gross Combination Weight). Flexible battery configuration to optimize balance between range and payload. Payload up to 23.8 tonnes (4x2 tractor).

Charging: 350 kW CCS (Combined Charging System) 20-80% in approximately 65 minutes.

Special capability: Multiple configurations with several power take-off solutions – split motors or dual-motor output for cranes, hook lifts or tipper bodies. Truck and body can be operated simultaneously.

Towards fossil-free transport

Volvo Trucks drives the transition towards fossil-free transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040. Using a three-path technology strategy, that is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen, biogas, biodiesel or HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

LINK to high resolution images and video

14 April, 2026

CONTACT:

Helena Lind

Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks

[email protected]

+46 765 536257

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6667/4333650/4035310.pdf Volvo Trucks_new electric trucks_final_Cision https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/fh-aero-electric-with-extended-range,c3527477 FH Aero Electric with extended range https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/fh-aero-electric,c3527478 FH Aero Electric https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/new-electric-truck-range,c3527479 New electric truck range https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-electric-truck-charging,c3527480 Volvo electric truck charging https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fmx-electric,c3527481 Volvo FMX Electric https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fm-electric,c3527482 Volvo FM Electric

SOURCE Volvo Trucks