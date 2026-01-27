Volvo leads the market for heavy trucks in Europe

For the second year in a row, Volvo Trucks is the market leader in Europe for heavy-duty trucks. In 2025, the company had an overall market share in Europe of 19.0%.

Volvo is the market leader for heavy trucks in Europe 2025 for the second year in a row. The FH Aero is the company's popular long-distance truck.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks was the market leader in Europe for heavy trucks (16 tonnes and above) in 2025 with a market share of 19.0% – up from 17.9% 2024. The markets with the most registered Volvo trucks during the year were UK, France, Poland, Germany and Lithuania.

Volvo's long-distance FH Aero truck has won the hearts of many European haulers. Thanks to improved aerodynamics and new technologies such as Volvo's digital camera mirrors, the Volvo FH Aero can deliver up to 7% better fuel efficiency versus the regular Volvo FH it replaced. In total, nearly 33,000 FH Aero trucks were ordered in Europe in 2025.

"We are very proud to be market leader in Europe for the second consecutive year. Our goal is to be our customers' best business partner and being market leader is strong proof of the confidence our customers put in us. It makes us very proud, and I wish to extend a big thank you to our customers and our employees for this great achievement," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

"We have a first-class product range with trucks that offer superior uptime, fuel efficiency and safety. The FH Aero is our shining star for longer distances. I hear from customers that they experience amazing performance and fuel savings with the Aero."

Top position in 30 countries

Globally, Volvo Trucks is market leader or the second largest brand in 30 countries in 2025.

Towards fossil-free transport

Volvo Trucks drives the transition towards fossil-free transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. The three-path technology approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen, biogas, biodiesel or HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

"We will continue to innovate and introduce new trucks that contribute not only to our customers' businesses, but also to the decarbonization of our industry. By investing in multiple technologies we can offer transport solutions suitable for different customer needs and markets," says Roger Alm.

"Europe" means the European Union plus UK, Norway and Switzerland (EU30).

27 January, 2026

