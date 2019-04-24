Volvo LIGHTS Project Check Presented at ACT Expo 2019

"Volvo LIGHTS will enable us to truly demonstrate the benefits of working with an interconnected team of fleets, private electric infrastructure companies, governmental agencies and other stakeholders to help achieve valuable real-life insights to introduce and scale fully electric transport solutions on a broad basis," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "We look forward to spearheading our part of this end-to-end project to help the industry and society develop viable electromobility solutions in support of a more sustainable future."

The Volvo LIGHTS project is a partnership among the Volvo Group, South Coast AQMD and industry leaders in transportation and electrical charging infrastructure. The project will demonstrate the ability of battery electric vehicles to improve freight and warehouse efficiencies, reduce emissions and improve air quality.

As part of the project, Volvo Trucks will introduce all-electric Volvo VNR regional-haul demonstrators in California later this year, with vehicle sales planned to begin in 2020.

"This substantial climate investment by the state, matched by the project partners, will help speed up the number of zero-emission trucks in the California communities and neighborhoods where they are needed the most," said CARB Chairwoman Mary D. Nichols. "It will provide a real-world at-work demonstration of innovative heavy-duty electric vehicle technologies. The project offers a commercial solution to move cargo and freight around the state using zero-emission trucks and equipment that protect air quality and cut climate-changing emissions."

"South Coast AQMD is proud to partner on this innovative demonstration which has the potential to help transform goods movement in our region to zero-emissions," said Wayne Nastri, South Coast AQMD Executive Officer. "The battery-electric trucks in this project are shuttling freight, in real-world conditions, in and around environmental justice communities in the Southland. This is of particular importance in areas affected by air pollution from nearby port and warehousing operations."

The Volvo LIGHTS project involves 16 partners and will transform freight operations at the facilities of two of the United States' top trucking fleets. Volvo LIGHTS is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The Volvo VNR electric vehicle will be based on the proven technology currently being used in the North American model Volvo VNR, the Volvo FE Electric and builds on the Volvo Group's experience in electrified solutions. Volvo Buses has sold more than 4,000 electrified buses since 2010.

For more information, please visit the Volvo Trucks booth (No. 1634) at ACT Expo or visit www.lightsproject.com.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs nearly 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2018, the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about $43 billion. The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit

www.volvogroup.com.

