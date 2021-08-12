Volvo Trucks Delivers the First of Five VNR Electrics to New York Customer Manhattan Beer Distributors

"Volvo Trucks commends Manhattan Beer Distributors for continuing two decades of leadership in bringing the most advanced and sustainable commercial trucks to New York City," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "By working together with customers like Manhattan Beer Distributors that are dedicated to reducing their environmental impact, Volvo Trucks has been able to make meaningful progress on the path toward widescale commercial deployment of VNR Electrics from coast to coast."

Driven by a goal of reducing the company's environmental impact, Manhattan Beer Distributors began building its low-emission fleet in the '90s, which today includes more than 160 Volvo VNR and VNL CNG Class 8 trucks, which will soon be joined by five new Volvo VNR Electrics. To support the charging of its battery-electric fleet, Manhattan Beer Distributors has installed three Level 3 DC fast chargers at its Bronx facility that can fully recharge its Volvo VNR Electric trucks up to 80 percent in 70 minutes. Manhattan Beer Distributors' battery-electric trucks were the first Volvo VNR Electric models to enter full serial production at Volvo Trucks' New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia, which assembles all Volvo trucks sold in North America.

"As one of the largest beverage distributors in the U.S., Manhattan Beer Distributors recognizes the broad sustainability impact that we can make by eliminating our fleet's tailpipe emissions," said Simon Bergson, founder, president & CEO of Manhattan Beer Distributors. "Volvo Trucks has long supported our sustainability goals and demonstrated that their low- and zero-emission truck lineup provides the safety, performance, and reliability we've come to expect. We look forward to gaining hands-on experience with our first five VNR Electrics and working with Volvo Trucks and local Volvo Trucks dealership Milea Truck Sales and Leasing to continue expanding our zero-emission fleet."

Manhattan Beer Distributors helped spur the development of a robust regional sales and service network for the Volvo VNR Electric model, led by Volvo Trucks dealership Milea Truck Sales and Leasing. Milea, which serves New York City and the tri-state area, is Volvo Trucks' first East Coast Volvo EV Certified Dealer and is fully prepared to consult fleets in the region who are considering investing in the Volvo VNR Electric. The dealership installed heavy-duty-capable charging infrastructure onsite, and its service team has been fully trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs.

"As a Volvo EV Certified Dealer, Milea is proud to partner with Volvo Trucks to bring their first battery-electric Class 8 regional-haul trucks to New York and support the ongoing deployment of Volvo VNR Electrics for local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution in the region," said Barry Milea, president of Milea Truck Sales and Leasing. "With the deployment of these VNR Electric models, Milea looks forward to continuing its long-standing support of Manhattan Beer Distributors in achieving its fleet sustainability goals while maximizing vehicle uptime and efficiency."

Manhattan Beer Distributors secured funding for the Volvo VNR Electrics from New York State's Volkswagen settlement funds, through the New York City Department of Transportation's (NYC DOT) NYC Clean Trucks Program. New York State's Volkswagen settlement plan, Clean Transportation NY was developed to reduce emissions in major transportation corridors, including Hunts Point, by funding zero-emission vehicles and equipment.

"This summer, the subjects of infrastructure and climate change are on everyone's minds, as we witness extreme weather events, with increasing frequency, all around the world," said NYC DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. "This is the perfect time to focus on the importance of transitioning to electric-zero emission trucks. We are so pleased that in partnership with New York State, DOT's NYC Clean Trucks Program was able to provide funds to support Manhattan Beer Distributors' investment in Volvo VNR Electric trucks. In addition to great lager and ale, these new trucks will deliver cleaner air and quieter streets."

For more information on how fleets in North America can apply for funding and incentive opportunities for the Volvo VNR Electric from the NYC Clean Trucks Program, Clean Transportation NY, and other programs, please email [email protected].

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company's website.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2020 approximately 94,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks´ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

