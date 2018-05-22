Volvo Trucks Reinforces Commitment to Professional Truck Drivers with Dedication of New VNL 760 Model to America's Road Team

"It's an honor for us to work with such a dedicated, elite group of industry professionals," said Magnus Koeck, Volvo Trucks North America vice president, marketing and brand management. "The America's Road Team embodies all the greatest elements of this industry. They're truly heroes and we're happy to support them with the best tools for the job, a new VNL 760 outfitted with our top safety, efficiency, comfort, and connectivity features."

The new Volvo VNL 760 will be used by America's Road Team Captains to haul the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) Interstate One mobile classroom. The 53-foot show trailer, which is equipped with a conference room, seven presentation screens, a truck driving simulator and educational displays enables the Captains to deliver interactive trucking demonstrations on safety and the importance of trucking on daily live.

"America's Road Team Captains speak to tens of thousands of people every year about the essential and safe role the trucking industry plays in the American economy, and being able to showcase industry-leading equipment like the Volvo VNL 760 really helps reinforce our message," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Volvo Trucks' generosity is deeply appreciated by ATA and goes a long way toward helping us reach our goals as an association."

After the ceremony, the America's Road Team Captains spent time familiarizing themselves with their new VNL 760 model, equipped with active safety technologies like Volvo Active Driver Assist with Bendix Wingman Fusion fully integrated into the Driver Information display. The new VNL 760 also features Volvo Enhanced Stability Technology, and a Lane Departure Warning system. The new tractor is powered by a Volvo D13 engine and is equipped with a 12-speed Volvo I-Shift automated manual transmission. Volvo's connectivity services, Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming, supported by Volvo Action Service agents, help maximize uptime.

The America's Road Team program is a national public outreach effort led by expert professional truck drivers who have logged millions of accident-free miles. The ATA created the America's Road Team in 1986, and Volvo Trucks North America has been the exclusive sponsor of the program since 2002.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of 2,100 dealers and workshops in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 16 countries across the globe. In 2017, more than 112,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Volvo's work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

