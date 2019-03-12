Vomaris Announces Launch of New Microcurrent-Generating Wound Care Product

TEMPE, Ariz., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vomaris Innovations, Inc. reports the U.S. launch and first uses of a revolutionary new post-surgical wound dressing. Procellera® FlexEFit™ Antibacterial Wound Dressing employs a novel 'Link & Build' design that enables it to be 'built' during application to seamlessly cover incisions of virtually any length or curvature with just one product configuration. It is an important addition to Vomaris's line of wound care products powered by V.Dox™ Technology. The only technology of its kind in the world, it employs embedded moisture-activated microcell batteries that wirelessly generate microcurrents designed to mimic the skin's electrical energy.

Procellera FlexEFit was first used by Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Jimmy Chow and Dr. Brandon Gough, co-founders of the Orthopedic Institute of the West at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus in Phoenix, AZ.

"I have used Vomaris's products with V.Dox Technology on over 2,000 total hip and knee replacements because it provides the incision protection I'm looking for without the use of additional antibiotics. It allows me to extend a very important measure of infection control beyond the operating room," said Dr. Jimmy Chow, M.D. "It is the post-surgical dressing of choice here at the Orthopedic Institute of the West."

The company believes there will be important clinical and economic benefits to Procellera FlexEFit. Surgical site infections are considered the most common and costly of all hospital acquired infections. While infection rates in joint replacement are considered relatively low, they can be catastrophic and cost up to $10 billion per year to manage in the U.S. alone. In scientific and clinical studies, V.Dox Technology has been shown to kill a broad-spectrum of microbes, including multidrug-resistant and biofilm-forming bacteria, and to increase the rate of reepithelialization. The ability for V.Dox Technology to reduce the risk of post-surgical wound infection means significant potential cost savings for hospitals and patients.

"We do a very high volume of procedures at our facility. This new [FlexEFit] design is an exciting advancement in incisional care because it combines the non-antibiotic antibacterial protection I'm looking for with simplicity of use and a focus on economic efficiency that is increasingly important, not just in our facility, but in today's healthcare environment. With this product, we can do more with only one product," said Dr. Brandon Gough, M.D.

In addition to Procellera FlexEFit, Vomaris has a portfolio of products powered by V.Dox Technology including the OrthoElite™ line, designed specifically to contour and move with various joints. These products are distributed by Arthrex, Inc. exclusively in the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine fields under the name JumpStart® Antibacterial Wound Dressings. Outside of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, Vomaris wound care and surgical incision products are being sold in several countries around the world via a network of distributors. Vomaris is actively adding distribution partners to continue its global expansion.

About Vomaris

Vomaris Innovations, Inc. (www.vomaris.com) is a privately held company based in Tempe, AZ with a mission to revolutionize infection control and wound healing through the delivery of microcell battery-powered electricity.

