Vomela Acquires World-Class Events Company Moss, Forming a Global Experiential Events Production Powerhouse

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vomela Companies, a leading North American provider of visual communications, graphics, and experiential events, today announced the acquisition of Moss Inc., a globally recognized producer of premium event and retail graphics, complex structures, and custom installations for innovative brand experiences. This strategic move combines two powerhouses serving the live events and experiential industry.

The Vomela Companies has acquired and is merging its Fusion events business unit into Moss, Inc. L-R: Vomela President & CEO Mark Auth; Fusion Senior Vice President Joe Covington; Moss President & CEO Jason Popp; and Riverside Operating Partner and Vomela Chairman of the Board Marc Jourlait

As part of the acquisition, Vomela will merge its Fusion events business unit into Moss, which will operate under the unified name Moss, A Vomela Company. This preserves and leverages Moss's renowned and leading global brand which will be led by Moss President and CEO Jason Popp.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Franklin Park, Illinois, Moss is known for its award-winning tension fabric architecture, modular systems, complex structures, and immersive experiential environments. The company serves many of the world's most recognizable brands, agencies, exhibit houses, and architectural partners, and has a strong presence globally with operations in Germany, Poland, the UK, and Spain.

"Moss has built an exceptional reputation for crafted experiential environments," said Mark Auth, President and CEO of The Vomela Companies. "By adding Moss to Vomela, we are bringing together two organizations whose strengths naturally align. Moss's solutions design and structural engineering expertise perfectly complements our scale in printing, fabrication, installation, and logistics. Together, we create the most capable experiential and events company in the world, and with Moss's established operations in the UK and Europe, we gain immediate international reach that expands what we can deliver for customers globally."

With more than 20 production facilities and 1,600+ employees across North America, Vomela is the force behind remarkable brand experiences. Vomela supports global brands, major retailers and iconic events—from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the TCS New York City Marathon to nationwide fleet programs and large-scale retail décor. Integrating Moss's engineering, fabrication, and global footprint enhances Vomela's ability to serve clients wherever their brand experiences come to life.

Jason Popp, President and CEO of Moss, said, "Joining Vomela allows Moss to accelerate our mission of delivering premium, sustainable experiential environments for global brands. Vomela's scale, infrastructure, and operational strength will enable us to serve customers with even greater reach, speed, and consistency. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our customers and our people."

The Riverside Company invested in Vomela in January 2025 to support the company's continued growth through strategic expansion and acquisitions. The addition of Moss marks Vomela's second acquisition since Riverside's investment and underscores the shared commitment of expanding both its geographic reach and range of services to better meet the evolving needs of brands seeking meaningful client engagement.

"Our investment in Moss has come full circle. Riverside acquired the company from the Moss family in 2000 and sold it in 2008," said Riverside Partner Craig Kahler. "We are thrilled to have this remarkable company back in the fold to further our vision of Vomela as the most prestigious and impactful visual communications company in the world."

"Today marks a defining moment in Vomela's history. By combining Fusion and Moss into the Vomela family, we are creating the most powerful event and visual communications organization in the world," said Marc Jourlait, Lead Operating Partner at The Riverside Company and Chairman of the Board of The Vomela Companies. "Under Jason's leadership of the combined events business, we are building a global powerhouse ready to shape the future of brand experiences."

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is the force behind remarkable brand experiences. We help brands create the moments people remember—at the intersection of brands and culture—whether at major events, in retail spaces, across transportation fleets, or inside homes. With 1,600 employees at 20+ locations across North America and Europe, Vomela delivers end-to-end visual communications with unmatched scale, care, and craft. Since 1947, leading brands have trusted us to bring ideas to life in ways that truly matter.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.

About Moss Inc.

Moss partners with brands around the world to tell their story through compelling experiences. Across North America and Europe, Moss continues to sustainably blend materials, technology, and technique for unique branding endeavors. Through global sourcing, fabrication, print, and technical design, Moss is a proven partner for every brand possibility.

Media Contact: Adam Kintopf

Senior Writer/PR Content

Developer

Linnihan Foy

651-808-3406

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vomela Companies