vomFASS to Celebrate Official Grand Opening in Brookline, Coolidge Corner

BROOKLINE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vomFASS, 305 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446, will host a public grand opening event—November 7th-8th-- to commemorate its newest franchise in Brookline, Coolidge Corner. On location events will include product samplings, wine and spirits tastings, cooking demonstrations, in-store promos and more!

Candace Rassias with Thomas Kiderlen

"What a huge accomplishment this is for Candace Rassias and her staff to safely and successfully open during one of the most challenging times in our history," said Thomas Kiderlen, Global CEO and owner of VOM FASS AG Germany. "I'm very much looking forward to the future of this shop in the Brookline neighborhood and cannot wait for the opportunity to visit," he said.

"From the moment Candace and I spoke about her interest in owning her own vomFASS location, I knew she had all the qualities we look for in a franchisee. Her passion for food and great wine was enough for me to know her success was hers to own. vomFASS USA is proud to announce her as the newest member of our team. Congratulations and here's to your amazing start as an entrepreneur!" said Elaine R. Sugimura, CEO of vomFASS USA.

The City of Brookline and Chamber of Commerce will be on-site for a special ceremony on Friday, November 6th. Public events will follow on November 7th-8th, following all local safety regulations and social distancing guidelines.

"When life throws you curve balls you figure out a way to embrace the new normal," said Kevin M. Frain, COO, vomFASS USA. "We are really excited about the Brookline store opening. It has been a challenging year, but we are extremely thankful to the town of Brookline, the property ownership and everyone else who worked diligently to assist us in getting the store opened." he said. Kevin was on location from the start of Candace's journey and has supported her throughout the store opening process, so he knows first-hand all of the challenges she faced as many policies and processes via COVID were yet to be determined.

"This has been a dream of mine for many years, to own my own boutique shop. It had to be unique, experiential and full of amazing products! Having found the vomFASS brand and the history behind the generational business from manufacturing to franchise owners, I knew I found my home. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of the opening process from the property management team, vomFASS USA, the Coolidge Corner Merchants, the City of Brookline plus my family and friends. I would not be here without you all! Most importantly, to my customers, existing and new, I look forward to serving YOU!" said Candace Rassias, vomFASS Brookline franchisee.

About vomFASS

vomFASS is a unique retail experience—where you become a taste explorer, following your spirit of discovery to unique and memorable places. Step into a beautifully crafted European style tasting room and sample away—artisanal oils, fruit vinegars, liqueurs, and spirits. You can learn the stories behind the tastes that intrigue—because every product has a story behind it. vomFASS has roots in Germany, more than 100 awards from renowned institutes and over 25 years of experience in growing, tasting and testing the best collection of products that cannot be found elsewhere. The extended vomFASS family reaches into more than 25 countries with over 300 franchise locations. Franchise opportunities are available in the United States. For more information visit vomfassusa.com or franchise.vomfassusa.com.

