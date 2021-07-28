VOMO and Stand Together Partner to Bring New, Innovative Volunteer Platform to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VOMO, a cloud-based volunteer management tool powering more than 250,000 service projects globally, and Stand Together, a philanthropic community that invests in social entrepreneurs tackling some of the biggest challenges of our times, announced a partnership to expand access to volunteer engagement opportunities across L.A. and beyond via VOMO's custom volunteer management platform. This game-changing online app provides the tools needed to initiate service projects, connect to community causes, and to measure and amplify the impact of volunteering. As a one-stop shop for all things volunteering, navigating opportunities to impact your local community is as easy as using your favorite social media platform.

VOMO is also a key component of the recent 1DayLA week of service that resulted in over 20,000 volunteers providing 120,000+ service hours across the city. Because of this partnership, users of the platform can now further that momentum of service and stay engaged in their communities, all with a few taps on their phone.

"VOMO is the number one platform to do good, connecting willing volunteers to local service opportunities for maximum impact around L.A. and the nation. We are proud to be a part of projects like 1DayLA to mobilize a generation, and this just marks the beginning as we help make service a lifestyle," said Rob Peabody, CEO and co-founder of VOMO.

L.A. is just the starting point of this partnership's potential, serving as a prototype for building a similar grassroots infrastructure of organizations and volunteers mobilized to fight poverty in other major cities across the country. VOMO's experience in similar efforts has produced powerful outcomes. The national "Be A Neighbor" campaign that took place in 2020 made the VOMO platform free and accessible to any organization and volunteer wishing to serve during the COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign alone resulted in over 260,000 volunteer hours through 171,000+ platform users and 1,730 non-profit organizations, with an economic impact of $8.7 million.

"Stand Together is proud to partner with VOMO to bring this tool to more communities," said Will Dowell, director of poverty initiatives for Stand Together. "For too long, we have tried to address poverty with one-size-fits-all, top-down approaches that treat people as problems to be solved instead of as problem solvers. With VOMO, we can elevate local volunteer networks and organizations who are best equipped to meet individuals right where they are and then empower people with the tools needed to overcome barriers. 10,000 organizations are already offering volunteer opportunities via the platform, including other Stand Together community partners."

To sign up on the VOMO platform as a volunteer or an organization with service projects, and to see what volunteer opportunities are in your local area, visit volunteer.lovehasnolimits.com.

About VOMO

VOMO is mobilizing people to impact their communities and powering a global volunteer movement by providing organizations and networks with the tools needed to discover and initiate projects, connect to community causes, and to measure and amplify the impact of volunteering. VOMO leverages the power of technology to unleash a generation to change the world for good. Learn more at www.vomo.org and download the VOMO App in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can also join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Stand Together

Stand Together empowers people dedicated to helping others improve their lives. Our philanthropic community tackles some of the biggest challenges of our times, including reforming the nation's criminal justice system, strengthening K-12 education, helping neighbors beat poverty and addiction, empowering everyone to find fulfilling work, and more. We can all make a greater difference by uniting, than we can by acting on our own. Learn more at www.standtogether.org and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Stand Together