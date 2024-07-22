Vomo Island Fiji Celebrates One Year of Successful Operation with a Power Knot LFC-300 Biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader of on-site organic waste management solutions, announced today that the LFC biodigester installed on Vomo Island Fiji has been successfully operating for one year.

Vomo Island Fiji, a luxurious private island resort nestled in the pristine waters of the South Pacific, faced significant sustainability challenges due to its remote location. With limited space and a commitment to preserving the area's sanctity, waste had to be transported off the island. The resort aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cut high waste management costs, and streamline the logistical difficulties of shipping waste off the island thrice weekly.

Five years ago, Vomo Island Fiji began searching for an effective food waste management system to address their unique needs. They selected the LFC-300 biodigester due to its capacity options and the responsive communication from Power Knot. As the first business in Fiji to implement such advanced waste-handling methods, Vomo Island Fiji hopes to inspire other businesses to follow suit.

Over the past year, the LFC biodigester at Vomo Island Fiji has diverted an average of 4,400 kg of waste from landfills each month. This environmental impact is equivalent to Vomo Island Fiji planting 300 trees monthly.

Michael Fosbender, Director of Operations at Vomo Island Fiji, expressed his enthusiasm for the biodigester: "I highly recommend the LFC biodigester to anyone. It's a game changer, and I have been advocating for this for a long time. It does exactly what we need it to do: reduce costs and eliminate food waste."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com/vomo-fiji

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC