VOMO Powers The "Be A Neighbor" Campaign In Association With The Mister Rogers Film, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Starring Tom Hanks

"The beloved Mister Rogers championed a life and legacy of loving and serving people just the way they are, and by doing so influenced an entire generation of children and adults to do the same," said Rob Peabody, founder of VOMO – a web-based platform and app for mobilizing volunteers. "What would it look like to tangibly live out Mister Rogers' legacy of being a neighbor in our day-to-day lives and communities? It could be as easy as learning your neighbor's name, writing a letter, mowing your neighbor's lawn, or even volunteering at your local food bank."

Participants can serve with family, friends, co-workers, church groups, and even neighbors in their community. By participating in select cities, volunteers will be entered to win A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood t-shirts, tickets to see the film, and other Mister Rogers merchandise.

VOMO is launching the Be a Neighbor Campaign in partnership with the Sony Pictures film and a growing list of impactful organizations such as The Salvation Army, InspireMore, Mercury One, and more. With this national campaign, it is now easier than ever to jump in and love, serve, and be a neighbor right where people work and live. Find out more at BeANeighborCampaign.com .

About VOMO

VOMO is a radically simple volunteer management platform and app helping leaders recruit volunteers, initiate projects, and connect to local causes for maximum impact. The platform is uniquely built with organizers and volunteers in mind, powering meaningful collaboration between organizations, employees, volunteers and their communities. Find out more at vomo.org

