Von Dutch Kicks Off Summer Fridays with a Star-Studded FW21 Showcase

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic fashion label, Von Dutch, celebrated the debut of their Fall/Winter 2021 Collection with an exclusive summer soiree at the 1Hotel in Hollywood, CA. The event showcased Von Dutch's newest line, further establishing the brand as the hottest name in fashion. Wanting to have a hand in the Von Dutch craze, DJ Khaled provided party-goers with shaves & fades grooming services with his new CBD men's line of BLESSWELL products, courtesy of L.A.'s A-List Celebrity Barber, JC ThaBarber.

True to Von Dutch's Hollywood nature, celebrities and media flocked to the event where the likes of Terrence J., CeeLo Green, Paula Abdul, Siya, Nick Young, Caroline D'amour, Sarunas J. Jackson, DJ M.O.S., Rolling Stone Magazine, and Hypebeast were in attendance. Von Dutch has taken the fashion industry by storm and has recently been spotted on today's most relevant artists, models and rising TikTok stars like Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lil Huddy, Halsey, Karol G., Zoey Deutch, Addison Rae, and Emma Chamberlain.

"Von Dutch is re-defining the fashion industry in a way that is relevant to a new generation of creators and people from all walks of life. We are focused on crafting collections that are cool and fashionable and that inspire self-expression and bridges the intersections of art and culture," says Ed Goldman, GM of Von Dutch US.

The FW21 Collection included their latest Los Angeles-made hoodie and jogger streetwear and activewear sets in bold polka dot patterns, one-of-a-kind Italian leather and denim pieces, as well as updated twists on their signature trucker hats and bowling bags.

Von Dutch has exploded onto the fashion scene with designs that reintroduce their high-end accessories of bowling bags and trucker hats while their latest denim collection fuses luxury with street culture. Couture crafted and thoughtfully designed, Von Dutch continues to prove their innovative vision while dominating the forefront of the fashion industry.

The Von Dutch FW 21 line is available for purchase exclusively at vondutch.com . For more information, visit vondutch.com .

