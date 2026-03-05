Von Dutch Returns to the Market Under New Ownership, Reemerging as a Nine-Figure Fashion Powerhouse

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Dutch, the iconic fashion label synonymous with early-2000s culture and bold Americana style, has officially reestablished its presence in the United States following its acquisition by WSG Brands, led and founded by entrepreneur Jack Cheika.

Prior to its acquisition in 2024, Von Dutch had largely faded from the U.S. market, experiencing a significant decline in consumer engagement and retail presence. Recognizing the brand's cultural legacy and untapped potential, WSG Brands acquired Von Dutch with a clear mission: to restore its relevance, rebuild its infrastructure, and reintroduce it to a new generation of consumers.

Since the acquisition, Von Dutch has undergone a comprehensive transformation—refining its brand positioning, expanding distribution channels, strengthening retail partnerships, and launching new collections that honor its heritage while embracing modern design sensibilities. The results have been extraordinary.

In under two years, Von Dutch has grown into a nine-digit business achieving global expansion across key wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer platforms. The brand's resurgence has been fueled by strategic collaborations, enhanced marketing initiatives, and a renewed focus on quality, authenticity, and cultural relevance.

Under WSG Brands' leadership, Von Dutch has expanded its footprint across major metropolitan markets and established a strong omnichannel presence throughout the country. The brand continues to build momentum through innovative product drops, strategic partnerships, and a reinvigorated connection to music, motorsport, and street culture—the pillars that originally defined its success.

With a revitalized identity and strong financial performance, Von Dutch is poised for continued growth and long-term market leadership in the global fashion landscape.

About Von Dutch

Von Dutch is a globally recognized fashion brand rooted in Americana, motorsport heritage, and bold self-expression. Known for its signature trucker hats and distinctive graphics, the brand has played a defining role in pop culture and contemporary streetwear.

About WSG Brands

WSG Brands is a brand development and management company founded by Jack Cheika. The company specializes in acquiring and scaling heritage and lifestyle brands through strategic repositioning, operational excellence, and innovative market expansion. WSG's acquisition model is about identifying labels with cultural heat, creative DNA, and untapped global potential. They scale them with the right resources, partnerships, and strategy while preserving the edge that made them iconic in the first place. From streetwear disruptors to luxury innovators, WSG turns emerging names into enduring powerhouses.

SOURCE Von Dutch