Von Maur Department Store Plans to Open Fourth Location in Michigan

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Maur Department Store announced today its plans to open a 122,000-square-foot store at The Village of Rochester Hills in Rochester Hills, Mich. Scheduled to open Fall 2020, the store will be the Company's fourth location in Michigan.

Known for its outstanding selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts, the store will feature products from leading brands such as Brooks Brothers, Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, Kendra Scott, Free People and Kate Spade, among many others. Located at the former Bon Ton, construction of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin Fall 2019 and will feature the Company's exterior brick façade and signature residential ambiance, complete with antiques, original artwork, open-floor plan and music from the store's grand piano. It is expected that the store will eventually employ 150 associates – the majority of which will be full-time.

"As metropolitan Detroit's premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, The Village of Rochester Hills is an outstanding location for us to continue growing our brand in Michigan," said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur. "Shoppers who have already visited our other stores in the Greater Detroit area know we're all about delivering unparalleled customer service and brand name merchandise, and we look forward to continuing to create an unrivaled shopping experience for our customers for years to come."

Today's announcement also continues to build upon the family-owned Company's targeted national growth strategy. Von Maur recently opened its third Michigan location in Grand Rapids earlier this month and will open its seventh Illinois location later this week, and it has continued to grow in states beyond its Midwestern footprint, including Georgia, New York, Alabama and Oklahoma. Additionally, the Company recently announced plans to open its second Wisconsin location in Madison in Fall 2021.

In addition to its selection of popular brands and merchandise, Von Maur is also widely-regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, accommodating return policy, free gift wrapping and shipping services. The Company also offers its associates above-market wages, excellent benefits and a positive, professional work environment.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded 147 years ago in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The Company currently operates 35 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

