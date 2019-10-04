Von Maur Department Store Plans to Open Second Wisconsin Location

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Maur Department Store announced today its plans to open a 85,000-square-foot store at West Towne Mall in Madison, Wis. Scheduled to open Fall 2021, the store will be the Company's second location in Wisconsin.

Known for its outstanding selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts, the store will feature products from leading brands such as Kendra Scott, Joules, Hammitt, Tommy Bahama and Free People, among many others. Located at the former Boston Store, reconstruction of the single story Von Maur store will begin Summer 2020, and it will feature the Company's exterior brick façade and signature residential ambiance, complete with antiques, original artwork, open-floor plan and music from the store's grand piano. It is expected that the store will eventually employ 120 associates – the majority of which will be full-time.

"We are thrilled to continue growing our brand in Wisconsin at such an exceptional location like West Towne Mall," said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur. "After years of scouting Wisconsin, we were finally able to successfully open our first location in the state a couple years ago outside Milwaukee, and the response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. We are excited to build upon that momentum and introduce Madison area shoppers to our wide selection of brand name merchandise and signature Von Maur service, and we look forward to becoming the shopping destination of choice for years to come."

"Over the years, Von Maur has been one of the most requested names by our customers and we are thrilled to announce their addition to West Towne Mall," said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. "This new store will drive significant traffic to the property and illustrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the tenant mix."

Today's announcement also continues to build upon the family-owned Company's targeted national growth strategy. Von Maur opened its second Minnesota location in 2018, and it has grown in new states beyond its Midwestern footprint, including Georgia, New York, Alabama and Oklahoma. Additionally, the Company plans to open its third Michigan location at Woodland Mall just outside of Grand Rapids on October 12.

In addition to its selection of popular brands and merchandise, Von Maur is also widely-regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, accommodating return policy, free gift wrapping and free shipping services. The Company also offers its associates above-market wages, excellent benefits and a positive, professional work environment.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded 145 years ago in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The Company currently operates 35 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and nine properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brendan Griffith

Brendan@reputationpartners.com

SOURCE Von Maur