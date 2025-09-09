Von Payne Spirits Acquires Historic Louisville Landmark to Create The Von Payne Castle

Von Payne plans to restore the historic structure, transforming it into a destination unlike any other on the Bourbon Trail. The facility will showcase Von Payne's signature offerings, including its bourbon and bold black currant infused whiskey, paired with immersive events that highlight the brand's darker, alternative edge in the spirits world.

"We're excited to welcome Von Payne Spirits as they create a new life for a Louisville landmark and bring new jobs and investment to our community," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "This is another sign of Louisville's amazing economic momentum, and it will be the perfect addition to the world-class experiences that make our city so vibrant."

Beyond a home for whiskey, the Von Payne Castle will bring new energy, jobs, and investment to Louisville's West End, breathing life into a neighborhood that deserves renewed attention.

"We are excited to bring the Von Payne experience to Louisville and join the many other successful spirits companies on the Bourbon Trail," said Steven Allen, Founder of Von Payne Spirits, LLC. "We're not just bringing another bourbon to Kentucky—we're bringing something different. An experience that, as we like to say, expands the possibilities of the night."

With its gothic identity, historic setting, and commitment to community revitalization, The Von Payne Castle is set to become a bold new landmark for Louisville, uniting past and future in a way only Von Payne Spirits can.

About Von Payne Spirits

Von Payne Spirits is a premium whiskey company known for its gothic allure, innovative flavors, and iconic gargoyle pour spout. Its flagship product, Von Payne Black, is a blend of bourbon and natural black currant that delivers a bold, unforgettable taste experience. Beyond whiskey, Von Payne represents a lifestyle of daring exploration—inviting drinkers to embrace their alter ego and expand the possibilities of the night.

