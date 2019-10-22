Vonage accelerates expansion in Asia Pacific with Melbourne office and appointment of General Manager

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business communications leader, is continuing its rapid expansion throughout the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with a second Australia office. Located in Melbourne, the office will provide an excellent facility for the company's sales and customer support teams, while offering capacity for substantial growth.

The new office, on Collins Street, in the heart of the city, is an integral part of Vonage's plans for expansion throughout Australia, where it already has an office in Sydney, and the broader Asia-Pacific region. It follows the appointment of Adam Savage as APAC General Manager for Vonage's Applications Group, offering contact center and unified communications. With these two offices, Vonage is positioned to conveniently cover more territory and offer customers, including Prospa, Vaillant and Positive Lending Solutions, the best possible service.

With a combination of unified communications, contact center and programmable communications APIs, Vonage is helping businesses to create a frictionless and more meaningful end-to-end communications experience. This unique set of capabilities provides businesses - and their employees - with the tools to add the features and functionality they need to enhance internal collaboration as well as external engagement with customers, driving a better overall experience for all.

Adam Savage, APAC General Manager for Vonage's Applications Group, comments, "We have a fantastic opportunity to enable customers to address the challenges of delivering greater efficiency, effectiveness and business insight, while empowering them to offer incredible service to their customers. We have kept an accelerated growth rate in APAC and have scaled our staff to match our ongoing market penetration. Our new office in Melbourne will enable us to expand further and serve more customers with more efficiency."

"Vonage has an established presence throughout Asia Pacific and is investing further in the Australian market to meet the growing demand for business cloud communications," said Alan Masarek, CEO of Vonage. "We are the only cloud communications company to combine deep CRM integrations with the full range of programmable communications used by a business' employees and customers."

Masarek continues, "An integrated communications experience is critical as businesses undergo digital transformation and we're proud to not only be driving great experiences for our customers but are also helping them create great experiences for their own customers and employees."

