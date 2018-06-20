Vonage Adds Innovation and Value to Contact Centers with New Programmable Capabilities

These latest programmable capabilities from Nexmo allow cutting-edge software developers and businesses to build customized, innovative contact center capabilities tailored to their needs and unique specifications. The Company's powerful APIs enable greater contact center flexibility and efficiency, creating more meaningful customer interactions and better business outcomes.

"Vonage is redefining how our developer ecosystem and businesses approach their contact centers with intelligent, voice-powered capabilities and analytical tools that can be used to build a unique and personalized customer experience," said Omar Javaid, Chief Product Officer, Vonage.

Mr. Javaid continued, "More and more developers and businesses are seeking greater flexibility beyond traditional contact center products to create better business outcomes. By leveraging our cloud-scale programmable communications to enhance new or existing contact centers, businesses can quickly adapt to customer demands, generate new insights and innovate faster to serve and delight their customers."

Supported by the global reach and scale of Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, developers and businesses can implement these advanced capabilities globally, individually or in combination, to augment an existing contact center. Alternatively, these capabilities can be deployed as a standalone solution, empowering customers to engage with agents in their preferred language, on their preferred channel, with relevant context and in real-time. Some notable capabilities include:

Split recording enables a business to record both participants of a call in stereo, creating a recording of what a participant hears on one channel, and what the participant says on a separate channel. This makes transcriptions easier to understand and more actionable, enabling a complete account of conversations, improved training, regulatory compliance, and ultimately driving better agent insight, agent performance, and customer experience.



Market leading text-to-speech with expanded language coverage empowers a company's digital voice to grow and adapt with its geographical presence through the ability to program automated voice prompts in a wide variety of local languages. Nexmo has added 17 new languages, bringing the total to a market-leading 40 languages, spoken by more than 4.5 billion people. Notable new languages include Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic, Cantonese, Bahasa, Portuguese and Korean.



onAnswer functionality provides agents with a pre-call prompt to provide context and facilitate a smoother conversation. For example, the prompt could be programmed to tell agents which of several concurrent campaigns a call is related to, or provide call context as a customer is being transferred, reducing friction and creating a more personal experience for customers.



WebRTC unlocks the value of the Nexmo Voice API functionality on mobile and desktop devices, offering a simple way for contact center agents to connect and work from anywhere they have a web browser. Setting up agents to work from home, or anywhere in the world, no longer requires communications hardware, or new landlines.

Additional intelligent contact center use cases enabled by Nexmo include:

Real-time sentiment analysis , providing real-time insight into caller sentiments and emotions, enabling better decision-making, customer support and outcomes. This technology can be easily integrated to any existing contact center, and is already pre-integrated into Vonage's Advanced Contact Center offering, Vonage CX Cloud.



Skills-based routing is our open source communications routing building block which allows administrators to decide which agents have the best skill set to field specific calls, such as those from Spanish-speaking customers, or sensitive calls to collect customer fees. By tagging agents with unique skills to address specific customer needs, callers can be connected to the most appropriate agent from the start, creating a smoother, faster path to resolution and a more positive customer experience.



Call tracking captures metadata from every call, including who called, the dialed number, the call length, and more, allowing businesses to use analytics to improve marketing campaigns, and customer interactions.



Real-time speech-to-text transcription provides users with the ability to transcribe calls and better understand customers, improving experiences and business outcomes.



provides users with the ability to transcribe calls and better understand customers, improving experiences and business outcomes. Automated, natural language FAQ uses AI to handle the most commonly asked questions, freeing agents to put a personal touch on answering more challenging questions from live customers who prefer direct interaction with a person.

Attendees of Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas will have the chance to demo these capabilities and more at the Vonage booth A.

