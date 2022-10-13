Vonage and Arsaga Partners Together Provide Robust, Customized Digital Transformation Solutions to Businesses throughout Japan

Partnership enables innovative connections and engagements, including WELL ROOM, a virtual healthcare service designed for expats living in Japan

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, partners with Arsaga Partners , a Tokyo-based company that specializes in developing and designing apps and web services, to deliver comprehensive, customized technology solutions to innovative businesses throughout Japan.

Arsaga Partners not only develops its own services, but also supports the success of its customers' businesses by helping them launch new DX-driven services, solve problems and realize their potential, based on its wealth of knowledge and experience in everything from business strategy to system design, development and operational design across all industries. With this partnership, Arsaga customers will have the ability to leverage Vonage Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to build voice, video, SMS, verification and messaging capabilities directly into their existing applications, workflows and systems. Together, Vonage and Arsaga Partners can offer enterprises the flexible technologies needed to meet their communications needs now and in the future.

Midori Kaito, Executive Officer and General Manager of the Arsaga Partners Branding Division, said: "We provide one-stop services ranging from DX-based strategic consulting to development and operation, and recently we have been receiving requests for system development projects that utilize a variety of communications channels including voice and video. Our partnership with Vonage is crucial to provide customers with a wide range of communications API solutions that contribute to agile development, and we look forward to continued cooperation with them in the future."

Powering the Future of Human Connection

WELL ROOM , established in April 2021 as a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., provides a multilingual healthcare service designed for companies that employ foreign employees, made possible by the Vonage Communications Platform with development and operational support from Arsaga Partners. Purpose-built for companies that want to support the health and wellbeing of their employees, regardless of their preferred language, the WELL ROOM service provides a referral service for medical institutions offering multilingual health check-ups, a mental health consultation service, an industrial physician consultation service by video conferencing built on the Vonage Video API and an appointment management system for each of these services.

"With the growing need for virtual healthcare tools that enable meaningful patient and provider experiences across channels, the Vonage Communications Platform implements security and data privacy best-practices alongside best-in-class video quality that allow for engagement between healthcare providers and patients that rivals in-person interaction," said Amitha Pulijala, VP of Product, Platform Services, AI and Video, Vonage. "We are thrilled to play a role in the development of solutions like WELL ROOM that enable more meaningful connections, conversations and engagements worldwide, with the support of innovative partners like Arsaga Partners."

WELL ROOM's success as a business to employee service has inspired the team to imagine a future of innovation and customer growth, fueled by the power of Arsaga Partners and the Vonage Communications Platform. Mr. Shimoda explains, "We would like to expand the WELL ROOM service not only to companies and their employees, but to individual foreign residents as well in the future. To achieve this, a video call system that enables consultation from anywhere is indispensable, and we expect the Vonage Video API, which enables high-quality video and audio exchange while ensuring security, to play an increasingly important role."

Read the full case study to find out more about how WELL ROOM offers virtual healthcare services thanks to Arsaga Partners and the Vonage Communications Platform.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com .

About Vonage

