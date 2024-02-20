Vonage and AT&T Collaborate to Drive Ecosystem for Innovation by providing New Network APIs to Developers

AT&T to make Vonage communications and network APIs available to help developers drive scalability and business case development together with enhanced security

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), today announced an intent to collaborate with American multinational telecommunications operator, AT&T, to expand the power of the network for developers and enterprises through APIs.

By combining AT&T's API-enabled network capabilities with Vonage's communications and network APIs, the companies are collaborating to drive the creation of an innovative ecosystem by exposing network capabilities through APIs to deliver new services and solutions to enterprises optimizing application performance and creating new applications and use cases to drive better customer experiences.

Vonage's communications and network APIs make it easy for developers to embed communications capabilities into applications, systems and workflows. With AT&T's network leadership, together they plan to enable developers to build advanced secure, reliable and innovative applications by exposing 5G capabilities through APIs in support of driving an ecosystem for open innovation.

AT&T will make user-friendly communications and network APIs available to a broad community of developers to drive scalability and business case development together with enhanced security. These will include standardised CAMARA APIs, such as Vonage Number Verification API, which will deliver secure and reliable authentication of a mobile device in real-time, helping to protect users and businesses from fraud without burdening the user or interrupting the sign-in process. Additionally, the AT&T Device Access API provides more security to mobile phones through Single-Sign-On, and the Vonage SIM Swap API will enable developers to integrate SIM swap detection and management functionality into their applications, enhancing security by identifying potentially fraudulent activity and providing an additional layer of protection.

"AT&T has been on a network transformation journey for many years, and our network has become a powerful platform for innovation," Yigal Elbaz, Senior Vice President Network CTO, AT&T. "We are excited to invite developer communities to take advantage of these new network capabilities. Vonage is a wonderful collaborator in this endeavor, thanks to its robust and engaged developer community and market leading communication API capabilities. We look forward to working with application service providers that can build innovative new solutions and co-create new areas of value for our customers through AT&T's network."

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with AT&T," Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering, Vonage. "By combining our global communications and network APIs with AT&T's mobile application development solutions, we will be able to together deliver innovative new services and capabilities to enterprises and end users, while accelerating innovation for the network. We expect the demand for new services, innovations and value creation enabled by 5G to grow significantly over the coming years."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage . To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/ . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

SOURCE Vonage