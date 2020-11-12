Vonage and Evolutio Announce Strategic Partnership, Offer Vonage Contact Center to Companies Throughout Spain

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced a strategic reseller partnership of Vonage Contact Center with Evolutio , a leading provider of cloud-based services across Spain.

This agreement reinforces Evolutio's position as a leading independent cloud-based service provider in the region. Partnering with Vonage enables Evolutio to seamlessly sell, deploy, and implement contact centers that meet today's critical need for organisations of all sizes to ensure business continuity across functions, and to seamlessly enable agents to work from anywhere - in an office, at home, or even mobile.

"Evolutio is pleased to announce this partnership with Vonage," said Jacinto Cavestany, CEO at Evolutio. "Adding the award-winning Vonage Contact Center into our portfolio will help our customers to accelerate their digital transformation by providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity. We are sure our knowledge, reach and assets throughout Spain and the surrounding markets are the perfect match for making it all possible."

The partnership with Vonage will allow Evolutio to continue selling, implementing and servicing all of its current and future customers by offering them the Vonage Contact Center deeply integrated into Salesforce CRM and ServiceNow CSM solutions. This provides businesses with the ability to innovate the way they engage with their customers in real time, anywhere in the world, through their preferred channels.

"It is critical for organizations of all sizes to ensure business continuity, seamlessly enable remote delivery of services, and provide differentiated customer experiences," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Vonage Applications Group. "The ability to enable this kind of connection and innovation is the value Vonage brings, and we're excited to partner with Evolutio to offer the Vonage Contact Center to businesses throughout Spain and make it easy for businesses to build the personalised, integrated, immediate and intuitive communication experiences that today's customers expect."

Vonage Contact Center integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform, allowing agents to benefit from immediate access to a caller's history of interactions, minimize wait times and improve the caller experience. As a flexible, scalable cloud solution, agents can log into the Vonage Contact Center wherever they are, effectively boosting the organization's response to any increase in demand, while Vonage's real-time dashboards provide a wealth of real-time and historical data.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com . To find out more about Evolutio, visit www.evolutio.com .

About Evolutio

Evolutio is an expert enabler of cloud services. The company works for some of the most relevant global and local organisations of the Spanish market. Its goal is to foster the agility, flexibility and innovation capacity of its customers, helping them to optimise their business value and making their digital transformation possible. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and its assets include: more than 5,600 km of deployed networks, 3 data centers and more than 6,200 virtual machines, 270 security certifications, 1,000 highly qualified experts and over 30 years of experience in the field. For more information, visit evolutio.com

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

