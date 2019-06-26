Vonage and Freshworks Enhance Customer Experience Via Multichannel Communications

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced a partnership with Freshworks Inc, a global innovator in customer engagement software. The partnership integrates messaging APIs via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform directly into the Freshdesk customer support software, enabling business messaging with customers on the channels they prefer including SMS, MMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Freshdesk is intuitive, feature-rich support software providing companies with the ability to streamline customer communications, collaborate internally, and respond quickly and effectively to customer requests. The Nexmo Messages API integration will open new channels for Freshdesk users to connect with their customers directly through the existing Freshdesk ticketing system, and offer the ability to leverage two-way messaging and notifications between customers and support staff to resolve incidents and address customer concerns via channels that best fit their lifestyle.

"By integrating Nexmo APIs directly into our Freshdesk ticketing system, we're allowing businesses to connect with customers via two way communications and notifications across any channel," said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks. "Providing customers with the choice to interact with brands via their preferred channel empowers businesses with quick resolution to customer requests to increase customer satisfaction."

The Nexmo Messages API makes it possible for businesses of all sizes to engage with customers around the world via the channels they prefer by handling all the complexity of integrating multiple channels into one interface. Combining the power of Nexmo with the customer support capabilities offered by Freshdesk, businesses can now drive customized user and customer experiences, simply and at scale, by innovating in ways that are critical to success.

"Customers today are demanding more personalized, intuitive, and innovative connections with their chosen brands," said Omar Javaid, President, API Platform Group for Vonage. "With this partnership between Nexmo and Freshworks, companies using Freshworks' CRM tools have the ability to connect with customers on the most popular and in-demand channels."

The integration is now available in the Freshworks Marketplace and will be demoed live at Contact Center Week in the Vonage booth #223 and Freshworks booth #910.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate more effectively with customers and deliver moments of wow. Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products that create compelling customer experiences and lets businesses share a 360-degree view of relevant customer information internally.

Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks is a 2,000 + team headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco. For more information, please visit www.freshworks.com

