Vonage and Neustar Partner to Implement Call Authentication Solution

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that it has partnered with Neustar , a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, to deploy a certified caller solution within the Vonage network. This is the latest of many steps Vonage has taken to address global concerns regarding the proliferation of illegal spoofing and robocalls.

Vonage shares its customers' concerns about illegal robocalls, and is committed to providing innovative solutions to protect them from occurring. Vonage has long provided a Spam Shield solution that checks incoming calls against a dynamic database of numbers associated with telemarketing, robocalls and scams. By incorporating the Neustar Certified Caller solution for automated caller identity validation, Vonage will now be able to detect and flag spoofed calls in real-time to protect subscribers from phone scams and support trusted customer communications.

"We are a strong proponent of efforts to combat illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing and applaud the FCC's leadership in this area through SHAKEN/STIR guidelines," said Sanjay Macwan, SVP Enterprise Engineering & Networks and Chief Information Security Officer for Vonage. "By partnering with Neustar, we are building upon our strong infrastructure and existing safeguards and solutions to further enhance our customers' experience."

Neustar is the industry leader in caller identification solutions, co-author of STIR standards and key contributor to the SHAKEN framework.

"Subscribers deserve support and protections from their carrier to help them control their connections and avoid unwanted or dangerous calls. Neustar and Vonage share a common commitment to supporting the industry in combating illegal robocalling and call-spoofing with the aim of restoring trust in phone calls," said James Garvert, Neustar Senior Vice President and General Manager of Caller Identification Solutions. "We are pleased to be partnering with Vonage to implement the latest SHAKEN/STIR call authentication standards and support positive, secure and trusted communications for their subscribers."

Vonage continues to collaborate with the FCC on implementation of SHAKEN/STIR, and was a speaker at the FCC's SHAKEN/STIR 2019 Summit, during which participants discussed and explored a variety of potential solutions to the illegal robocalling/spoofing issues.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.

