Vonage and Xede Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that Salesforce consulting partner Xede Consulting Group has chosen Vonage as its preferred partner for contact center opportunities. Leveraging Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce , Xede now has new capabilities to help their clients transform the way they connect and engage with their own customers.

Xede specializes in strategy, rapid solution design, and systematic delivery of customer solutions in sales, service and technical integration leveraging the power of the Salesforce platform through their team of solution experts in industries such as financial services, healthcare and high-tech.

Together, Vonage and Xede have built a preconfigured customer support and contact center package within Salesforce, specifically based on the needs of financial services organizations. Through this partnership , Vonage and Xede are helping financial services companies to provide an optimized customer experience by enabling Salesforce-integrated customer support, remote contact center with know your customer (KYC) verification capabilities, and a 360 degree view of customer accounts - all on a single platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Xede as their preferred contact center solution provider," said Robert Gavin, EVP Strategic Alliances and Business Development for Vonage. "Xede's expertise within the financial services industry, coupled with Vonage's deep Salesforce integration, allows their customers to access key client data and insights, and to create personalized connections across any channel to address the varied needs of enterprise businesses safely."

With Vonage Contact Center, Xede's customers can leverage all their Salesforce capabilities with the solution, including the ability to:

Route calls to appropriate agents to address immediate needs

Customize dashboards with real-time performance data

Communicate with customers on their channels of choice

Automate resources to manage time and address more complex asks

Link Vonage Contact Center data with Einstein Analytics to unlock hidden insights

Create greater overall efficiency and customer experience

"Enhancing customer and employee experiences remain top of mind, especially in today's markets. With our strategic partnership with Vonage, we bring our customer's investment in Salesforce to the next level by enabling cloud contact center transformation," said Scott Hamerink, Vice-President, Financial Services & Strategy for Xede. "We believe everyone deserves a cohesive communication platform to support customer interactions. By transforming from 'Call Center' to 'Experience Center', we are enabling an enhanced customer experience."

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Xede

Xede, a premier boutique consulting firm, aligns business value and technology to enable the Ultimate Customer Experience. Our 20 year experience spans 900+ implementations, with a significant focus across Financial Services and Healthcare. Our industry solutions align Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and support services across the Salesforce/ISV ecosystem. In addition, Xede offers a variety of pre-configured and quick start solutions (Xelerators) for immediate cloud enablement.

For more insights please connect via our social sites, please visit and subscribe to our Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

