Vonage API Platform Recognized With Two DevPortal Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has been honored with two DevPortal awards in recognition of its API Platform in the categories of Best Onboarding and Best Post-integration & Maintenance Support for the second consecutive year. The DevPortal Awards bring together the API community to recognize, celebrate and learn from the world's greatest developer portals and their API documentation.

Recognizing API providers that empower the industry with technology developments to further continued learning and innovation, the DevPortal Awards highlight the best industry solutions in an array of categories and comprise crucial pieces of a developer portal.

"Vonage is excited to be recognized by this prestigious team of technical leaders and pioneers within the developer portal and API space," said Phil Leggetter, Senior Director of Platform & Developer Experience for Vonage. "With our developer portal, we have created a nexus around which the developer community can collaborate and build ongoing partnerships, enabling developers and businesses to rapidly craft their communications solutions and provide exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to supporting the community's innovations in the future."

The Vonage API Platform offers custom, embedded programmable communications capabilities via APIs that enable applications and businesses to easily connect with customers via the channels they prefer - SMS, voice, chat, messaging and video.

Vonage's developer portal is a support hub to its community of more than 825,000 registered developers, with all the tools and building blocks needed to build customized and connected applications to reach a global audience. Vonage APIs provide developers and businesses alike with the ability to integrate emerging technology including bots, artificial intelligence and deep data analysis into new and existing communications solutions.

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

