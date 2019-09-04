Vonage Appoints Priscilla Hung to its Board

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has appointed Priscilla Hung as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hung joins nine additional directors, eight of whom are also independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Priscilla Hung to the Vonage Board," said Gary Steele, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. "Her vast experience in enterprise software in both startup and public companies will make a tremendous impact on the Company's growth as a business cloud communications leader and our continued innovation within this space."

About Priscilla Hung

Ms. Hung currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at Guidewire Software. In this role, Ms. Hung is responsible for overseeing the company's worldwide operations, including product development, corporate and product strategy, alliances, information systems technology, security, cloud operations and customer support.

Before joining Guidewire in 2005, Ms. Hung held several management positions at Ariba Inc., including Director of Operations and Director of Global Channels and Alliances. Previously, Ms. Hung held several channel, business development, and product marketing positions at Sun Microsystems, Uniface/Compuware, Pyramid/Siemens Nixdorf, and Oracle Corporation.

Ms. Hung has a Master of Engineering in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University. She serves on the board of ContractRoom, a privately held cloud-based negotiation and deal lifecycle management platform company, and is an advisor to the board of HumanAPI, a privately held company providing a centralized hub for all the medical information used in conventional underwriting.

"It is an honor to join Vonage's talented Board at such a transformational time in the Company's history, but also during a period of significant growth in an industry that is evolving very rapidly," Ms. Hung said. "I look forward to drawing upon my experience and working with the Board and the Vonage management team to help continue this positive momentum and drive Vonage's continued success."

