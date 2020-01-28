Vonage Awarded RFP with The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey

Following an extensive RFP process, ESCNJ chose Vonage as a cloud communications provider. ESCNJ works in partnership with New Jersey school districts to coordinate cost-efficient purchasing opportunities for educational institutions and municipalities to limit the tax burden on New Jersey residents.

"We are honored to have been chosen to provide these agencies in our home state with the tools they need to bring better, faster and more meaningful connections to schools, businesses and municipalities," said Mario DeRiggi, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales for Vonage.

DeRiggi continued, "As a New Jersey-headquartered company, we know firsthand the innovative spirit that flows through the schools and institutions of this great state. We look forward to being an integral part of this digital transformation to help New Jersey public agencies continue to provide the best tools and technology to faculty and students alike."

Through the ESCNJ partnerships, schools and education institutions across the state will have the ability to ignite their digital transformation initiatives by taking advantage of Vonage's portfolio of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs. This unique and powerful combination will now be available to New Jersey educators and municipalities to transform the way they connect internally among staff and externally with the greater community, students, and parents.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

About the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey Cooperative System (ESCNJ)

ESCNJ has been in existence since 1977, and has grown to become the largest cooperative pricing system in New Jersey with over 1100 members. The ESCNJ is also a member of the Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA), a national purchasing association that includes 26 states, bringing additional buying power to their co-op members.

New Jersey State approved Co-op # 65MCESCCPS

Bid term: 12/13/19 – 12/12/22

RFP #ESCNJ 19/20-30

