Vonage Business Cloud Wins Leading Lights 2019 Award for Most Innovative Business Cloud Service

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE:VG) , a global business cloud communications leader, has won the Light Reading Leading Lights award for the Most Innovative Business Cloud Service. Vonage received the award for its Vonage Business Cloud (VBC) platform.

Light Reading received hundreds of entries in 22 different categories for this year's awards. The Leading Lights are chosen through independent analysis of the people, products, and companies Light Reading covers. The awards are the next-generation communications industry's most coveted honor.

Vonage Business Cloud is the Company's flagship unified communications offering, built on a microservices architected platform designed to address the unique needs of mid-market and enterprise customers. This platform — "One Vonage" — provides businesses with a fully-integrated cloud communications solution through the powerful combination of unified communications via VBC, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform to enhance internal collaboration and external engagement with customers, creating a better experience for all. With these capabilities, Vonage Business Cloud enables businesses and their employees to be more productive and connected than ever before, providing tools for rich messaging, increased mobility, network optimization, CRM integration, programmability via APIs and video collaboration.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the team at Light Reading," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer, Vonage. "At Vonage, we believe that great experiences are enabled by great communications. We are leveraging Vonage Business Cloud, along with our cloud contact center and communications APIs, to build combination packaged solutions for our customers, for a truly integrated end-to-end communication experience. This ultimately results in great conversations, customer satisfaction and increased brand loyalty."

