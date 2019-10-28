Vonage CFO Dave Pearson Named 2019 NJBIZ CFO Of The Year

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that Dave Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, has been named CFO of the Year in the Public Company category by NJBIZ , New Jersey's leading business journal. Mr. Pearson was recognized for his leadership and contributions to the growth and profitability of the Company.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Dave on this much deserved achievement," said Vonage CEO Alan Masarek. "Dave has been an integral driver of Vonage's transformation from a disruptor in the residential home phone service market to become a global leader in business cloud communications. Dave's extensive knowledge of our business, from both a financial and operational perspective, has helped us to successfully redefine the way companies operate and interact with their customers."

Since joining the Company in 2013, Mr. Pearson has been a visionary and critical leader of Vonage's overall business strategy, helping to put the Company on a path to rapid growth. Over the past six years, Vonage has built on its vision to create fully programmable communication solutions through strategic acquisitions of market-leading companies, as well as robust innovation and organic growth.

"It's an honor to be recognized by NJBIZ," said Mr. Pearson. "It has been an especially fulfilling year as we have completed an important phase of acquisitions to bring TokBox, NewVoiceMedia and, most recently, Over.ai technology, product portfolios, and talent teams together under our One Vonage vision."

With Mr. Pearson's guidance, the year leading up to this recognition proved to be a transformational one for Vonage. In late 2018, Mr. Pearson was an integral part of the team that led Vonage's successful acquisition of NewVoiceMedia. The $350 million deal was the company's largest acquisition to date, transforming Vonage into the only cloud communications company that can combine deep CRM integrations with the full range of programmable communications to create exceptional employee and customer experiences.

With more than 20 years of executive leadership experience and nearly 25 years of relevant industry experience, Mr. Pearson has a deep knowledge of the global telecom and wireless industry, along with financial and management expertise. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and his A.B. in Political Science and Organizational Behavior/Management from Brown University.

In its eleventh year, the NJBIZ CFO of the Year Awards honor the Garden State business community's financial leaders for the outstanding work they do to drive their respective companies toward success.

