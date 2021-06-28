Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that it has launched Vonage Contact Center (VCC) for Service Cloud Voice , empowering customers to enhance the agent and customer experience with intelligent, omnichannel and global calling capabilities - all within Service Cloud Voice, powered by Vonage.

Integrated directly with Salesforce Service Cloud, Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice is currently available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels and CRM data in one central view for service agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service.

"Today's customer demands personalized, intelligent experiences to meet the needs of the new modern workplace," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "Vonage has one of the most complete and global set of solutions in the market and, with the addition of VCC for Service Cloud Voice, we are providing our customers with yet another way to make meaningful connections with their own customers, creating a better experience."

Added Berry, "Participation in this offering for Partner Telephony is a testament to our longstanding collaboration with Salesforce and we expect this innovation to drive significant growth over the coming years."

"The Vonage Contact Center solution is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud Voice ecosystem," said Patrick Beyries, VP of Product Management, Service Cloud. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for partner telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent workspace, combined with CRM data, process and voice intelligence."

Key Features of Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice

Vonage Contact Center has a 4.9/5 rating from more than 800 reviews on AppExchange. VCC for Service Cloud Voice differentiates in the market for its ease of integration, high quality audio, global telephony coverage, and omnichannel presence. With completely native Service Cloud Voice implementation, Vonage has a Service Cloud Voice holistic offering for customers:

More than 80 countries supported - Vonage can support Service Cloud Voice in North America , EMEA and APAC

- Vonage can support Service Cloud Voice in , EMEA and APAC Omnichannel visibility across all customer conversation channels— including chat, email, messaging, SMS, and social

across all customer conversation channels— including chat, email, messaging, SMS, and social Omnichannel Supervisor and Tableau CRM Service Cloud Voice Analytics

and Speech and desktop analytics deeply embedded in Salesforce, generating actionable insights

deeply embedded in Salesforce, generating actionable insights High quality and fast transcription powering next-best action, call wrap-up recommendations, and article recommendations

powering next-best action, call wrap-up recommendations, and article recommendations Vonage's Virtual Assistant delivering voice activated self-service

delivering voice activated self-service Real-time 'warm' transfers and consults between agents

'warm' transfers and consults between agents Fully telephony agnostic contact center, with a WebRTC App available

available 24x7 professional global support

"It is not surprising that Vonage is one of the first to deliver a generally-available Partner Telephony solution for Service Cloud Voice," explains Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics. "Vonage has a long history of success in the market and has worked closely with Salesforce to bring innovation to their current and future customers."

As a part of the pilot for VCC for Service Cloud Voice, Vonage customers have reported improved customer experience as calls are easily routed to the best and most appropriate agent, as well as enhanced productivity for agents and overall improved resolution times.

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq: VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

