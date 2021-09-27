Vonage Contact Center Is Now Chrome Enterprise Recommended by Google

As more and more businesses move to a hybrid work environment, with agents spread across multiple locations, Vonage Contact Center running on Chrome OS devices empower IT and contact center administrators to leverage a full-suite of contact center capabilities. With a fully remote solution for agents and fully remote administration capabilities, businesses can enable their agents to work from anywhere, without the need to install software, manage OS updates, or worry about battery life and peripherals.

"Vonage's partnership with Google as a part of their Chrome Enterprise Recommended certification program is a natural extension of our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to keep their employees and agents connected to their customers and each other - no matter how or where they choose to work," said Breanna Kuhl, SVP of Strategic Alliances for Vonage. "The ease of spinning up our VCC solution on Chrome OS devices – with minimal IT support and zero onsite expertise - empowers agents to focus on what matters most, delivering exceptional experiences and engagement that creates happy, loyal customers."

VCC for Chromebooks also delivers to agents all the same features and functionality for which Vonage's award-winning contact center solution is known, including:

Seamless integration with CRM and business applications, such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics

Visual Engagement that enables a 1:1 video chat and screen sharing to deliver a new level of customer engagement

Additional omnichannel capabilities - voice, messaging and social chat - so that agents can connect with customers on the channel of their choice, with access to all relevant data at their fingertips

AI Virtual Assistant for self-service via natural language and dynamic routing to ensure calls are handled according to each customers' specific need - all in real time.

Customizable reporting features, analytics and QA tools, providing deep business insights, as well as Conversation Analyzer, bringing speech analytics to uncover ways to improve customer service and sales opportunities.

"With Vonage Contact Center, our agents have the ability to stay connected with each other and maintain deep engagement with our customers, regardless of where they are located," said Jonathan Hewerdine, Global Operations Director for Inside-Global , a global and tech B2B inside sales agency. "At the onset of the pandemic, making the switch to run VCC on Chromebooks enabled our UK-based agents to transition to remote work virtually overnight, seamlessly and without any interruptions or disruption in how we connect with our customers - at more than 10,000 outbound calls per day. In addition to providing us with cost savings and easy, plug-and-play deployment for our team members, the use of Vonage Contact Center on Chromebooks has also helped us to expand our agent team to the US and APAC, without the need for additional IT support and enabling our agents to work efficiently and productively from virtually anywhere."

"The use of Chromebooks within the contact center has significantly increased in hybrid work environments, providing agents with the simplicity and versatility they need to work from virtually anywhere," said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. "Web-native CCaaS solutions, such as the Vonage Contact Center, are seamless on Chromebooks, and are the perfect solution for businesses that need to provide their agents with easy-to-support, low-cost hardware, regardless of location."

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

