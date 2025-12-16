Vonage Deepens Native Contact Center with Salesforce's Agentforce Voice Integrations

Vonage's AI-powered voice solution for virtual and human agents brings next-gen intelligence to customer engagement to elevate the customer experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced a new integration between Vonage Contact Center and Salesforce's Agentforce 360, giving enterprises a single AI-powered platform to elevate the customer experience. Vonage for Salesforce Voice is now integrated with Agentforce Voice , Salesforce's voice-powered AI agent, unifying voice and AI to transform contact centers into personalized, scalable customer engagement platforms.

Vonage Contact Center + Salesforce Voice and Agentforce Voice = AI-Powered Personalization at Scale

Voice is a critical channel for creating meaningful customer connections, especially for high-value or emotionally-charged interactions. AI-powered voice capabilities give contact centers the flexibility to scale agents to every conversation. The solution acts as an enhanced virtual agent, to identify customer problems, automate resolution, and escalate relevant cases to the right expert with full context. Vonage's intelligent, skills-based routing ensures the right outcome at every touchpoint - from automating fraud checks, to escalating sensitive cases to a human agent, and steering inbound sales calls to the right team.

"Businesses no longer need to choose between efficiency and empathy," said Reggie Scales, President and Head of Applications for Vonage. "With Vonage's Salesforce-native contact center solutions integrated with Salesforce's AI-powered voice capabilities, we are helping customers to scale AI and automation while preserving the personalized touch that only a voice interaction can create."

"Salesforce is delivering a new way of working for today's customer-facing teams," said Kishan Chetan, EVP & GM, Agentforce Service at Salesforce. "By combining Vonage Contact Center's Salesforce-native solutions with Agentforce Voice, Vonage is building on its Salesforce integrations with AI agents and humans working together to uncover new capabilities for enterprises to turn every engagement into a growth opportunity - simplifying operations, delighting customers, and unlocking new levels of ROI."

"Agentic AI is redefining the way today's enterprises do business and, with the integration of Agentforce Voice into cloud-based solutions like Vonage's contact center offering, this marks a major shift in how businesses today will connect with their customers," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "Delivering new levels of efficiency for agents, and unprecedented real-time engagement, this new integration will transform customer service from transactional, bot-driven interactions to dynamic, seamless, and outcome-driven connections."

Extending Agentforce Further with Vonage

The integration of Salesforce's AI-powered voice capabilities with Vonage's contact center solution is a natural extension of a deep, 15 year-collaboration with Salesforce, which has created a single engagement platform to streamline support, service, and sales, leveraging customers' existing tech stack investments for a variety of use cases:

Extend to the experts: Integration with solutions like Microsoft Teams integration with additional Salesforce-native Unified Communications solutions such as Vonage Business Communications (VBC) brings back-office experts and field teams into Salesforce. The Agentforce 360 platform surfaces knowledge to frontline agents, automating increasingly complex tasks.

Integration with solutions like Microsoft Teams integration with additional Salesforce-native Unified Communications solutions such as Vonage Business Communications (VBC) brings back-office experts and field teams into Salesforce. The Agentforce 360 platform surfaces knowledge to frontline agents, automating increasingly complex tasks. Extend to every channel: Salesforce-native digital channels with Vonage, via Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) for Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS), expands AI-driven customer service by automating engagement 24/7 across every channel.

Salesforce-native digital channels with Vonage, via Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) for Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS), expands AI-driven customer service by automating engagement 24/7 across every channel. Extend to sales: Salesforce-native outbound dialer with Vonage accelerates pipeline by connecting reps to the best leads, faster. Agentforce's Lead Nurturing agent automates prospecting, call logging, and follow-ups, while Agentforce's Sales Coach delivers real-time talk tracks and performance analytics.

Salesforce-native outbound dialer with Vonage accelerates pipeline by connecting reps to the best leads, faster. Agentforce's Lead Nurturing agent automates prospecting, call logging, and follow-ups, while Agentforce's Sales Coach delivers real-time talk tracks and performance analytics. Extend to every workflow: With Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection , businesses can embed Vonage's Network APIs into Salesforce, bringing fraud detection, enhanced customer verification and additional insights, into workflows and agent interactions. This was announced at Dreamforce 2025 as a way for contact center agents leveraging Vonage's network APIs and Salesforce AI to invisibly detect fraud risks and verify customers, and intelligently determine effective communications channels in real time.

Vonage was also recently recognized with the Salesforce 2025 Partner Innovation Award for the third consecutive year for its AI-driven voice capabilities integrated with Salesforce Voice and Agentforce Voice. Combined with its status as the top-rated Salesforce partner on the AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner applications, these achievements underscore Vonage's longstanding ecosystem partnership with Salesforce and deep integration between the companies' leading technologies.

