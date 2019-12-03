Vonage Earns 2019 CRN® Tech Innovator Award

CRN is the top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners, and value-added resellers (VARs). CRN's Tech Innovator Awards honor innovative hardware, software and services. CRN editors evaluated hundreds of products, across 34 technology categories using multiple criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features, and potential to help solution providers solve common IT challenges.

"We are thrilled to receive CRN's Tech Innovation award for our Smart Numbers service, reinforcing our ongoing efforts to innovate and fuel exceptional customer experiences," said Bryan Stokes, VP Product Management for Vonage. "With Smart Numbers, businesses can enable any phone number to be intelligently programmed, transforming it into much more than a number, empowering businesses to create customer and employee experiences unlike any other."

Smart Numbers combines the power of unified communications and communications APIs to integrate information across multiple platforms by:

Creating custom routing and flexible workflows by business unit

Using natural language allowing AI and bots to handle simple questions, which frees up agents to address more pressing customer inquiries

Transcribing and translating calls in real time

Collecting important information about a call and inserting that information into a business application or productivity tool

Launching automated calendaring to reschedule a call if the recipient is already on the phone



"We are delighted to be recognized as an innovator by CRN," said Mario DeRiggi, Senior Vice President National Channel Sales & Operations for Vonage. "With Vonage's Smart Numbers, we provide a leading-edge solution for channel partners to add to their offering to customers. With the Vonage Partner Network , our channel partners benefit from sales-enablement support; ongoing training and consultation service; a depth of knowledge necessary to strategically address customers' business objectives and cutting-edge products and services like Smart Numbers to help their customers create amazing communications experiences."

"CRN's Tech Innovator Awards honor technology vendors who work tirelessly to craft ground-breaking solutions for end users, matching the speed of the channel's evolution," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The winners in this year's award categories deserve congratulations for their success in driving IT innovation forward for solution providers and their customers."

