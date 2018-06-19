Vonage Enhances Customer Engagement Through Real-time Intelligence by Partnering with Leading AI Vendors and AI-Enabled Platforms

Nexmo is enabling rapid, agile innovation in customer engagement, giving enterprises the ability to not only combine AI and communications solutions, but to evolve these solutions as technology, customer demands and business needs change. The global nature of the Nexmo platform allows Nexmo developers the ability to build with simple APIs, in any environment, and get instantaneous global reach.

The collaborations announced today can deliver solutions that provide customers with the ability to augment their business communications with AI and easily embed intelligent technology into their applications, resulting in Natural Language IVR (Interactive Voice Response), personalized customer notifications, surveys, AI-assisted agent solutions, and improved engagement outcomes.

"By combining Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services Translator's AI-powered speech and text translation technology with Nexmo's next-generation Voice API and unique WebSocket implementation that allows real time voice streaming to our AI engine, we're able to provide customers and solution partners the ability to quickly and simply globalize their customer experience," said Olivier Fontana, Director, Product Strategy and Marketing, Microsoft Translator.

Fontana continued, "Allowing businesses to offer real-time, machine translation powered multi-lingual interaction at scale enables partners to transform the reach and scope of their customer connections, more flexibly adapt to changing support language needs over time, and tear down barriers to customer and employee communication."

"Nexmo provides reliable real-time connectivity and high-quality split recordings that allow VoiceBase to provide an optimal AI-powered speech analytics experience for the customer," said Jay Blazensky, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, VoiceBase.

Blazensky continued, "Whether the use case relates to the service side of a business and focuses on agent behavior, or relates to the sales side of the business and focuses on lead scoring, Nexmo's split recording and real-time voice streaming ensures VoiceBase will deliver accurate and actionable insights."

Through Nexmo, partners and customers can deliver modern enterprise communications customized with any app, website or voice-based communications system and enable meaningful, contextual and effective communications with consumers and within the business.

Nexmo has partnered with AI players including Amazon Lex, Google Cloud Speech and Dialogflow, and Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services Translator to provide developers looking to build their own solutions with tools to easily build real-time enterprise intelligence engagements. If users or brands are in need of a pre-built AI-application, Nexmo is enabling new ISV partners and BOT platforms such as i2x, MuleSoft, OneReach, Over.ai, VoiceBase, and Voicera to improve customer engagement with artificial intelligence, opening up the ability to create real-time intelligence scenarios.

"Thanks to our global network of customers and partners, Nexmo is modernizing the customer experience by enabling AI-powered enterprise communication in real time," said Eric Le Guiniec, Senior Vice President of Sales for Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.

Mr. Le Guiniec continued, "Customers today expect brands to continuously innovate and delight them with a unique, personalized experience, which means that businesses must be able to quickly and easily enhance and iterate their customer journey. I am excited to see our customers and partners leverage Nexmo real-time communication to apply AI to everyday business needs, augmenting and enriching the way they interact with their customers."

Details on each Nexmo partnership referenced in this announcement, including their relevant use cases can be found in the attached fact sheet.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.



The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.



Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.

(vg-a)

