Vonage Expands Advanced Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Solution to Vonage Business Cloud Customers

Vonage CX Cloud is an integrated platform with NICE inContact CXone, the market-leading cloud customer experience platform that has been available to businesses using the Vonage Enterprise unified communications solution since 2013. Vonage CX Cloud now delivers best-in-class customer contact solutions to both large enterprises and SMBs, enabling them to provide an exceptional agent and customer experience through the latest technology.

Vonage business customers can customize Vonage CX Cloud through leading-edge intelligent technologies powered by Nexmo, the Vonage API platform. Some examples of enhanced capabilities using Nexmo APIs include:

Real-time sentiment analysis, which offers real-time insight into caller sentiments and emotions, enabling better decision-making, customer support and outcomes.



Enhanced self-service capabilities like chatbots or visual IVRs that bring resolution to customers quickly and seamlessly by providing the tools via traditional voice or embedding these interactions in mobile apps or websites.

Customers with a need for increased Quality of Service (QoS) have the option of adding SmartWAN, Vonage's award-winning SD-WAN solution, to Vonage CX Cloud, offering businesses enhanced reliability and a streamlined unified communications system to keep offices connected and running smoothly while maintaining the highest voice quality possible.

"Vonage CX Cloud is a robust contact center solution that provides businesses the tools to create modern, meaningful, and memorable customer experiences," said Omar Javaid, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "We're excited to continue our partnership with NICE inContact, and extend to our Vonage Business Cloud customers a solution that enables them to interact with their customers with the highest levels of reliability, flexibility and engagement."

"More and more businesses are replacing dated premises PBXs with cloud-based unified communications every day," according to Sheila McGee-Smith, Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics. "Vonage CX Cloud offers Vonage Business customers a feature-rich, omnichannel cloud contact solution that far exceeds the call center functionality that is available with legacy PBX systems and is more in keeping with the digital interaction demands of today's consumers."

Core capabilities of Vonage CX Cloud include:



Flexible, reliable, fast and intelligent customer communications tools that ultimately lead to better customer satisfaction;



Integration with Vonage's UCaaS solution allowing better customer service though seamless communications between agents and back office users;



Omnichannel routing not only connecting customers to the right agent on their preferred channel, at the right time, but allowing agents to work with customers on multiple channels simultaneously;



Enhanced analytics to drive better visibility for supervisors to coach, train and keep agents engaged in their work, reducing agent attrition;



Improved overall productivity through intelligent workflow tools that allow businesses to create smart integrations that streamline agent effectiveness while driving effective customer experience designs;



The power to scale quickly and easily in response to business needs such as seasonality, new product introduction or other unplanned interaction volume changes; and



The ability to quickly and simply augment an existing contact center with cutting-edge services and intelligent technology, providing a better customer experience at a lower cost.

"We are thrilled to reinforce our long-standing partnership with Vonage to deliver a truly unique cloud contact center solution for their business customers, whether small companies or large organizations," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact. "Businesses today are quickly learning that by combining the power of a leading customer experience platform with a proven unified communications solution, their contact center can deliver the best possible customer experience, every time."

Attendees of Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas can learn more about the advanced Vonage CX Cloud solution during the Unlock the Value of an Advanced Contact Center Solution session in the Vonage pavilion on Thursday, June 21 at 11:40am PT from Brian Gilman, VP Product Marketing, Vonage; Colter Hammer, Contact Center Practice Director, Vonage; and Ashish Seth, VP Product and Alliances, NICE inContact.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

