Vonage Expands Developer Ecosystem to Accelerate the Next Era of Enterprise Digital Transformation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced a number of new initiatives, to further expand and enable its global developer community. By growing its developer community and tools, giving developers and enterprises access to new mobile network insights and capabilities that can be embedded into existing applications and workflows, Vonage is accelerating its strategy to transform mobile networks into a programmable platform.

Putting Vonage APIs in the Hands of 40 million+ More Developers

Vonage is announcing the launch of its Verified Workspace on the Postman API Network, making Vonage APIs available to the 40+ million developers who use Postman. The new, verified workspace gives Postman's community of global developer members certified access to Vonage's portfolio of Network APIs, Communications APIs, and developer tools - enabling them to copy, or fork, collections into their own workspaces and build, test, and collaborate in real time with other developers and teams. This enables enterprise and self-serve developers to explore APIs more easily, get started faster, and scale securely, simplifying the onboarding experience and significantly reducing time-to-value.

"Vonage offers a wide range of Network and Communications APIs, and their verified presence on the Postman API Network gives developers a trusted, first-party source they can rely on," said Noah Schwartz, Head of Product, Postman API Network. "By bringing official APIs, real examples, and MCP servers together, Vonage makes it possible for developers and their coding agents to move from exploration to integration in minutes."

As a Postman Verified Publisher, Vonage and its network and communications APIs are now available across the Postman API Network, including:

Leveraging AI Agents and Seamless Contextual Interactions to Accelerate Development



Vonage has released two Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, now available across its developer ecosystem, including the Company's 1.8 million registered developers, and discoverable by Postman's global community of 40+ million developers through the Postman API Network:

Vonage Documentation MCP Server : Developers no longer need to leave their code editor to search documentation, SDKs, and sample code. The Vonage Documentation MCP Server lets developers ask questions in-line and receive context-aware answers and code they can integrate instantly from Vonage Documentation, reducing distractions and accelerating development.

: Developers no longer need to leave their code editor to search documentation, SDKs, and sample code. The Vonage Documentation MCP Server lets developers ask questions in-line and receive context-aware answers and code they can integrate instantly from Vonage Documentation, reducing distractions and accelerating development. Vonage MCP Tooling Server : Instead of only retrieving information, developers can have AI agents perform real actions - such as sending messages, managing numbers, checking balances, and more - within the tools their enterprise customers already use. This unlocks AI-driven automation, allowing developers to integrate the Tooling Server into their workflow and run SMS, voice, and WhatsApp operations directly from Claude, Cursor, VS Code Copilot, Antigravity, or similar environments.

"The cloud revolution made computing a programmable resource, and the API economy unlocked the same potential for software services. Now, the telecom network - the world's largest and most ubiquitous infrastructure - is becoming a programmable resource," said Raul Castanon, Senior Research Analyst, 451 Research, S&P Global. "For developers, this transformation is a game-changer. It opens unprecedented opportunities to solve complex challenges through direct network access. From securing dedicated bandwidth for mission-critical applications, to enabling real-time SIM card verification to prevent fraud, developers who embrace and master network programming using APIs to build network powered solutions will be the architects of the next digital era, driving innovation and shaping the future of connected experiences."1

Equipping Startups to Succeed with Vonage Solutions

The Vonage Startup Program equips startups with the education, tools, and training to build transformative customer experiences with Vonage APIs, offering more support than any other startup program in the CPaaS industry to date. The program gives member businesses customized connectivity to Vonage APIs and accepted startups can leverage up to $75,000 in API credits over the first two years. With membership, developers can access Vonage APIs to connect with customers, build smarter products, engage users effortlessly, and grow a unique brand.

"We are thrilled to expand our offerings and developer relations programs," said Alex Barnett, VP of Developer Ecosystem and Experience at Vonage. "Expanding our reach to an additional 40+ million developers through our verified Postman workspace - as well as the launch of our MCP servers and the benefits of the Vonage Startup Program - reflect our investment to being a leading partner to the global developer ecosystem. These initiatives enable developers to build next-generation digital solutions and expose new enterprise value."

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

