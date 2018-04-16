Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Shareholders at the close of business on Monday, April 16, 2018 are entitled to attend the virtual annual meeting. Shareholders will be able to vote shares and submit questions electronically during the virtual annual meeting. Non-shareholders will be able to attend the annual meeting electronically, but will not be able to vote or participate.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

