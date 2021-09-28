Vonage Launches AI Virtual Assistant for its UCaaS Solution to Deliver Enhanced, Self-Serve Capabilities

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has launched AI Virtual Assistant for its unified communications solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC). One of the first AI-driven conversational solutions to deliver enhanced self-serving interactions for unified communications, Vonage AI Virtual Assistant creates artificially intelligent conversational experiences using natural language understanding and machine learning that is supported by applications using voice and text to engage every caller in natural language.

AI Virtual Assistant modernizes customer engagement by providing conversational AI to address simple tasks and facilitate voice-enabled self-service for customers. This enables organizations without a contact center to free up employees from answering high volumes of inbound calls and helps to improve the customer experience by providing faster responses to questions, requests and other customer needs.

"In addition to reducing and optimizing IT costs and resources, enterprises are enhancing the customer experience with the use of AI as a part of their communications strategy," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "In today's modern workplace, consumers expect to get the information they want, when they want it and they expect it to be easy to do business with a brand. As one of the first providers to offer this kind of solution for unified communications, Vonage is enabling businesses to leverage AI to improve their business processes. By automating responses and addressing simple tasks through AI, we are transforming the way businesses across all industries connect with their customers."

Built on the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), AI Virtual Assistant also includes the new Vonage AI Studio capabilities, providing a no-code user interface to enable easy implementation and development of advanced conversational experiences and engagement, such as self-service options and workflows, the ability to simplify complex interactions, and enable short time to delivery. The addition of Vonage AI Studio customizable building blocks to AI Virtual Assistant provides businesses with the tools they need for true service automation strategy, without taking away from the end-user experience.

Additional benefits to enterprise implementation of AI Virtual Assistant include:

Ensuring business continuity for organizations that experience high call volumes during peak business hours or seasonal periods.





Reducing wait times for frequently asked, straightforward queries that can be immediately resolved, increasing customer satisfaction without the need for live interaction.





Creating meaningful customer engagements by capturing insights through verbal cues given by customers for their interest, questions or issues about products and services, then taking appropriate actions to maintain customer lifetime value.

AI Virtual Assistant also provides organizations, partners and developers with an omnichannel bot platform to create multi-purpose AI-conversational solutions to meet customer needs.

"In an increasingly digital world, more and more businesses are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance customer and employee experiences, as well as drive cost savings and overall quality of service," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research, Inc. "With one of the first Virtual Assistant products of its kind in the marketplace, Vonage is augmenting its already robust unified communication offering with intelligent conversational experiences to make better connections with customers at every touchpoint."

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

